Wednesday letters: Water concerns, favoritism, traffic deaths, canyon speed limits

‘Dry-up’ not enough

Just thinking of local news about the Colorado River and the start of dry up:

1. The Colorado River District has $125 million (federal funds) to pay ranchers and farmers to dry up land to put as much as 833,000 acre-feet in the Colorado River.

2. This is a short-term solution, over 1-2 years to put water into Lake Powell and Lake Mead, if downstream, California, Arizona and Nevada cut back.

3. Last year, only 60-65% of snowmelt made it to the River. This could happen again.

I am not a water expert, but it does not take much to see that the west is struggling with who gets the water, and where it is going to come from. Colorado must meet its obligations to supply water — no matter how much snow we get!

So, how will Western Slope (WS) agriculture look after dry-up to deliver more water downstream? This first dry-up is teaching the WS how to give up more of its water. With a 20-year drought, why did the west use more than the snowpack had to give. Why did all the states not cut water use, 10% every year?

Long term solutions to save the ecosystem? Why were we not financing water efficiency projects, why not fixing the leaks, and forcing better planning ? Why were we not collaborating? Why was no one screaming about this? We have not had enough protection for our water resources!

Some good news. In November 2020, Western Colorado voters passed ballot 7A to raise funds for “The River.” The Colorado River District grants these funds to WS residents’ water projects.

Did downstream states do what WS voters have done? Did the Front Range (FR) do the same? There are already 24 trans-mountain diversions over the Rockies. The Water Districts’ dry-up plan does not ask for FR cutbacks or cuts to increasing water demands. The climate is going to dictate some of the answers but this is only the beginning of dry up.

Joani Matranga, Carbondale

Good ol’ boy syndrome

I am now ashamed to admit that I voted for Jeff Cheney for DA. I thought he would be fair and treat everyone equally, which he proved wrong when he dealt with Mr. Pagni’s arrest. If anything, a chief of police should be held to a higher standard than anyone else.

Mr. Pagni swore to serve and protect the public, which he grossly violated on July 29, 2022. For anyone to get drunk and brandish a loaded weapon is bad enough, but then put it in another person’s chest and threaten harm, is atrocious. And if anyone else had done this they would still be in jail with a bond set at $100,000 or more.

But Mr. Pagni didn’t have to pay a dime and got to go home. It seems to me Mr. Pagni has two lawyers, the one he hired and our DA, Mr. Cheney. I ask you, Mr. Cheney, are you going to let every criminal off the hook because they have had a traumatic experience some time in their life? This action by our DA is a gross misuse of the power we gave him. Did Mr. Pagni have all of his weapons taken away after threatening someone, while drunk, with an assault rifle? This is plain and simple favoritism to a police officer that you and I would never get.

We do not need that kind of action from our DA. And the best way for the public to fight against this kind of “good-old boy syndrome” is to not vote for Mr. Cheney in the future.

John Korrie, Glenwood Springs

New high for Colorado

The year 2022 resulted in a 17% increase in roadway deaths for our state. The count: 745

This new high translates to deadly lows for hundreds whose lives have been impacted.

What those who survive live with now: Loss of connection, loss of income, loss of stability.

Please ‘Take A Minute,’ think about daily driving and how we take to the road.

If we drive with community, compassion and courtesy at the forefront of our thoughts, imagine what we could create.

Ease off the gas, Slow Down in Town.

Diane Reynolds, Committee member Take A Minute/Slow Down in Town, Glenwood Springs

Enforce Canyon speed limits

Does anyone else think speed limits should be reduced and enforced in Glenwood Canyon?

Driving through the canyon at a slower speed would save time and money when you consider long waits and long detours with every semi truck and car accident.

Just think of all the time and manpower to clean up every accident and repairs to the road and infrastructure. Slow down, enjoy the scenery. Respect the other drivers that share the road. Five or 10 minutes on your trip is worth a safe trip.

Gail Owens, Basalt