Whiting column: Possibility of permanence

Bryan Whiting



“Possibility of Permanence” is an interesting phrase and bears thoughtful consideration.

Whether it be decision-making, potential actions or possible solutions, we often don’t realize the possibility of permanence carries significant ramifications and consequences.

The nature of our actions with this possibility increases as we age. When parents changed our diapers, they probably felt the odor possessed this possibility. The social disasters and other negative interactions of middle school may have seemed all-encompassing and overwhelming, but time proved they weren’t permanent.

As we grew older, educational efforts proved more significant. Ignorance has the possibility of permanence. I’m reminded of the high school senior in Washington on a social studies trip. During the White House tour, the President’s wife walked by and stopped. The student asked, “Are you the First Lady?” “Yes, I am,” she replied. “Wow. What was it like to see dinosaurs?”

Career generated another step up the possibility of permanence ladder. Without marketable skills, ability to win an interview and demonstrated work ethic, we learned unemployment might be permanent. At the least, it meant starting several rungs down the ladder from what we envisioned. Multiple and complementary careers became a consideration. The ski and bike shop; fishing guide and ski patrol; veterinarian and taxidermist. The customer gets their pet back either way.

Education and work experience can’t be taken from us. It’s permanent. The first facilitates opportunity. The second validates the first and enables us to demonstrate internal characteristics employers require.

Emerging personal relationships bring the possibility of permanence to the forefront. Dating has a logical progression. The first date is like a baseball at bat. It might result in a base on balls, strike out or hit, but nothing shattering. Dates No. 2, No. 3 or more elevate possibility. Consequences become an issue, especially if intimacy enters the picture. Emotional, let alone physical intimacy creates a higher level of responsibility and the possibility of permanence; desired or not.

That’s the purpose of the dating process. We let time test the waters, determine compatibility, assess values as we experience their heart beyond initial attraction. It helps our consideration of possibility of permanence and determine if it’s mutual.

Elections possess the possibility of permanence. Initial campaigns seldom communicate a candidate’s real values. Too often, a candidate says one thing to get elected and does another in office. They express concern about us in the short term but change to promote their or their party’s agenda. It’s more difficult to defeat an incumbent. Consequently, many hold office for decades without regard to effectiveness. It might be desirable to change the process to provide a “dating” period; to facilitate determining a politician’s true nature. As in dating, it would be nice to call off the “engagement” after six months or a year; before becoming permanent. We can only hope.

Similarly, we should consider the need to annually adopt more laws. Legislation possesses the possibility of permanence. It’s easier to pass legislation than repeal it, regardless of efficacy. In 2022 Congress passed 362 new laws: Colorado 567. It’s unlikely we changed enough in one year to warrant such. A legislator’s effectiveness shouldn’t be measured by the number of bills introduced or executive actions taken. Rather, whether they met the needs of their specific constituency.

We needn’t worry about the possibility of permanence when it comes to party politics. Both change their opinions as it suits their needs. JFK asked, “What can you do for our country?” Bernie Sanders asks, “What can the country give you?” Both parties supported and condemned the Vietnam War, depending on who was President. Bill Clinton’s State of the Union message stated uncontrolled immigration and lack of border security threatened our country politically and economically. One can find numerous Democratic and Republican flip-flops on any issue, depending on what was politically expedient at the time.

Permanence isn’t all bad. At my fraternity’s 50-year reunion, I asked “Roger” if he was married. “Yes, 40 years” he replied, “10 years each time.”

Permanence can be a valued achievement or source of confusion. Two 10-year-old boys were at a wedding. “How many wives can you have?” asked one. “16,” responded the other, “four better ones, four worse ones, four rich ones, four poor ones, and you can’t ask if they’re sick or healthy.”

The arrival of internet and social media reinforces the need to consider the possibility of permanence. Once on the internet, it’s there forever; like it or not. The impact on our self-worth, future relationships, college admission, career employment is significant.

As life progresses, we learn to think about others regarding our words and actions, because their effects have a possibility of permanence. We can take a piece of paper and crumple it up any way we want. We can spread it out, flatten it, try to return its original shape, but the lines and creases are still there. They won’t go away. Any parent can confirm a promise made to a 10-year-old for something in the future will be remembered.

Sometimes we need to step back, take a breath, and think before we act. We don’t want to do something permanently stupid because we’re temporarily so now.

On the other hand, the possibility of permanence should encourage us to act now. We shouldn’t wait to say something to someone we care about, take steps toward a goal or move on an issue of importance because our presence, in this world at least, isn’t permanent. We may not have control of the time when overt action isn’t an option.

It is our and our country’s personal responsibility to consider the possibility of permanence as we make choices.

Bryan Whiting feels most of our issues are best solved by personal responsibility and an understanding of non-partisan economics rather than governmental intervention. Comments and column suggestions to: bwpersonalresponsibility@gmail.com .