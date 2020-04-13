Top Story
Warm temps mean average snowpack leads to lower rivers
The mountains had an average year for snow, but the runoff has to hydrate dry soil before the rivers get filled. This year, the river flows look to be below average.Read more
News
|Ski Resort
|24 HR
|48 HR
|Base
|Sunlight Mountain
|0”
|0”
|0″
|Aspen Mountain
|0”
|0”
|0″
|Buttermilk
|0”
|0”
|0″
|Snowmass
|0”
|0”
|0″
|Aspen Highlands
|0”
|0”
|0″