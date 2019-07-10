As CT readers, what would you like to see in your newspaper?

Kyle Mills

Chelsea Self / Post Independent

I’ve lived in Rifle for nearly three months now.

Today’s edition, the 28th of 2019, marks my third as the editor of The Citizen Telegram here in Rifle.

A few of The Citizen Telegram readers have either sent well wishes over email or called to bend my ear about a story possibility.

I had the honor of attending a Rifle City Council meeting last week and introduced myself to the council and everyone in attendance.

So far, you might have noticed a few small changes, and a quite large change in each edition.

With my background in photography and photojournalism, I believe photos make the paper.

The front page will be our main display for the best image I capture in and around the community each week.

Last week’s Third of July Celebration here in Rifle, my first, proved to be a photo-worthy event with a huge turnout from the community.

A thunderous pyrotechnic display lit up the sky over Rifle, rivaling any small town in the state of Colorado.

I plan on attending as many events from Silt to Parachute as humanly possible for one person.

Over the next few months you will be seeing more changes as we give the CT a little makeover, providing readers with more of a slice of life in Western Garfield County.

I know change can be a bad thing sometimes, but I don’t want our loyal readers to worry. I plan to fill the pages of the CT with news, features and events that Rifle and the surrounding communities will enjoy.

A great community newspaper delivers what the citizens of the community want and need.

I want to know your stories, and what is happening in Rifle, Silt and Parachute.

If any of you, our devoted readers, have an idea or know of a possible story that impacts the residents of Western Garfield County, don’t hesitate to email or call the CT office.

And, if you have already contacted me, thank you for reaching out. I will be in contact and look forward to telling your story.

kmills@swiftcom.com, 970-625-3245