Atomic Project in Rulison remembered

A retrospective review of the first atomic test explosion in Colorado on Sept. 10, 1969 will be held on the 50th anniversary day, 6 p.m., Sept. 10, 2019 at the Grand Valley Recreation Center at Battlement Mesa in the Grand Valley Room.

The evening is titled “A Blast from the Past — Project Rulison 50 years later.” The meeting location is two miles from the Project Rulison site.

Speakers will include several people who attempted to halt ignition by civil disobedience near the blast site, Tom Lamm, an attorney who attempted to obtain an injunction against the event in the federal court system, and community members who lived in the area 50 years ago.

The evening event is free and open to all. More information from Chester at 970-416-5819.