Battlement’s Lynn Shore receives John Scalzo Lifetime Achievement Award

Lynn Shore of Battlement Mesa accepts the lifetime achievement award during this year's Rifle Chamber dinner.

Lynn Shore

While the recent Rifle Chamber awards dinner recognized several influential organizations, business owners and officials from across the Western Slope, no award recipient received more thunderous applause than the John Scalzo Lifetime Achievement Award winner.

“After learning about the qualifications for the award, one individual came to mind,” said Mary Mohrlang, who served on the committee to select this year’s winner.

That person was Battlement Mesa resident Lynn Shore.

“As I visited with his associates, friends, family, business affiliates and community members, I was assured that he truly represented the meaning of the John Scalzo Award,” Mohrlang said.

As life moved on for Shore and he entered his golden years, “he continued to devote time and efforts wherever he could to assist with the betterment of schools, county organizations and community groups,” she added.

Currently serving on the Garfield District 16 school board, Shore has also been involved in the Battlement Mesa Park and Recreation District Board, the Grand Valley Fire District and several other community organizations over the years.

While involved in the local fire district, he helped the organization move from being volunteer-based to a combination of volunteers and paid employees .

After first moving to Battlement Mesa in 1985, where he worked as a consultant for Exxon Corporation, he would make it his permanent home two years later.

Though he would retire in 2008, his involvement in the community only grew.

Mohrlang said that over the years he’s led or participated in Grand Valley Days, Winterfest and Battle on the Mesa. And his photographic skills have been displayed throughout the county (including in this newspaper).

“I feel this individual’s life exemplifies the meaning on the John Scalzo Lifetime Achievement Award,” she added.

While Scalzo, a longtime Rifle resident and former mayor and City Council member, couldn’t attend the award ceremony last month, Shore hopes to officially meet him in the coming weeks.

Though Shore said they’ve never met, Scalzo’s reputation and recognition in the community is hard to ignore.

“It’s very humbling to have someone consider me for such a prestigious award, (named) for a man that’s made such positive contributions for the community,” he said.

Though Shore said he’s enjoyed retirement, he could never see himself just sitting at home watching television all day.

“I get bored easy,” he admitted, as his involvement in the community has only grown.

“It all contributes to make the community a better place to live, work and raise kids,” he said. “That’s what it’s got to be about.”

