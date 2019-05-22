Rifle-area events calendar, May 23-29

Thursday, May 23

Beer & Wine Tasting — 5 p.m., New Castle Liquors, 820 Castle Valley Blvd., New Castle. Beers from Aspen Brewing Company, JaM Cellars’ Butter Chardonnay and Westmount Wine’s Sparkling Ros, plus snacks, freebies and prize drawings. Must be at least 21. Free

Health Insurance 101 — 6 p.m., Rifle Branch Library, 207 East Avenue, Rifle. Help with open enrollment, tax credits, cost-sharing reductions, and how to get health insurance. Health Coverage Guides Silvia Santana and Jenni Rodriguez from Connect For Health Colorado answer these and other questions. For more information visit: http://www.gcpld.org/health Free

Friday, May 24

Alpacas, Fun and Flags — 10 a.m., Sopris Alpaca Farm, 35795 Hwy 6, Silt. Celebrate Memorial Day weekend and have the kids help decorate an American Flag cookie.

Rifle High School Graduation — 1 – 2:30 p.m., Bears’ Stadium.

A Band Called Alexis — 6 p.m., Silt Branch Library, 680 Home Ave., Silt. Live music from 6-9 p.m. with A Band Called Alexis at the Silt Plaza behind the Town Hall and Silt Library. Bring a chair. Concessions and Beer/Wine Garden.

Red Yeti Presents Comedy Night with Nancy Norton — 8 – 11 p.m., Ute Theater, 132 E. 4th St. Rifle. For tickets and information go to: http://www.utetheater. com

Star Party — 8:30 – 11:30 p.m., Rifle Gap State Park. Starts at DUSK, weather permitting. Bring family and friends; telescopes provided. For more information call: 90-625-1607.

Karaoke Night — 9 p.m. – 12 a.m., Fridays, The Texan Bar, 127 E. 3rd St. Rifle. Join the Texan Bar for Karaoke every Friday night. 21 and older only.

Saturday, May 25

Community Breakfast at Rifle’s Senior Center — 8 – 9:30 a.m., the last Saturday of the month, Rifle Senior Center, 50 Ute Ave, Rifle. $4. All ages welcome. More information at http://www.rifleco.org.

Alpacas, Fun and Flags — 10 a.m., Sopris Alpaca Farm, 35795 Hwy 6, Silt. Celebrate Memorial Day weekend on the alpaca farm, where the kids can decorate an American Flag cookie.

Peace Corps & Adventures Abroad — 2 p.m., Rifle Branch Library, 207 East Avenue, Rifle. Educational presentation by Peace Corps volunteer Lydia La Belle de Rios on her experiences in Paraguay, as well as travels in Mongolia. Light refreshments will be served. Free and open to everyone. For more information call the library at 970-625-3471. Free

Sunday, May 26



Alpacas, Fun and Flags — 10 a.m., Sopris Alpaca Farm, 35795 Hwy 6, Silt. Celebrate Memorial Day weekend on the alpaca farm, where the kids can decorate an American Flag cookie.

Rifle Ag 4-H Club Gymkhana Series — 10 a.m., GarCo Fairgrounds. A three-part buckle series with points accumulating over all three gymkhanas. In each age division fist to third place in the overall points will be awarded prizes. The same horse must be ridden in all gymkhanas to be eligible for high point awards. First place in each division will be a custom trophy buckle. Prizes for 2nd and 3rd places will also be awarded. Each individual gymkhana will pay jackpot premiums for fist to third places in each age division. Jackpot depends on number of participants.

Nashville Christian Artists, New Legacy, in Concert — 6 p.m., Rocky Mountain Baptist Church, 4199 W Centennial Parkway, Rifle. Formerly known as the Blackwood Legacy, Nashville-based New Legacy Project blend an edgy Southern-Gospel sound with contemporary worship, while staying true to their Gospel calling. Join us for a time of amazing harmonies, musicianship, comedy and worship! Admission is free and so is the blessing. Free

Monday, May 27

Alpacas, Fun and Flags — 10 a.m., Sopris Alpaca Farm, 35795 Hwy 6, Silt. Celebrate Memorial Day weekend on the alpaca farm, where the kids can decorate an American Flag cookie.

Garfield County Library Closure: Memorial Day — All six branches of the Garfield County Libraries will be closed Monday, May 27 in observance of Memorial Day. The libraries will resume normal hours on Tuesday, May 28.

Wednesday, May 29



Storytime — 10:30 a.m., Silt Branch Library, 680 Home Ave, Silt. Books and felt board stories, sing songs, and make simple crafts. For more information call 970-876-5500. (970) 876-5500 Free

Ukulele Group — 11 a.m., New Castle Community Center, 423 W Main Street, New Castle. Free ukulele group activity. Beginners are welcome. Contact New Castle Community Center 970 984-3352. Free.

Health Insurance 101 — 6 p.m, Rifle Branch Library, 207 East Avenue, Rifle. Info about open enrollment, tax credits, cost-sharing reductions, or how to get health insurance. For more information visit: http://www.gcpld.org/health Free

ONGOING EVENTS



MONDAYS

Go To Workshop — 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Mondays, Colorado Mountain College, West Garfield Campus, Rifle. A free drop-in workshop for job seekers offered every Monday. All services are free and no pre-registration is required.

Monday Madness — 2 p.m., Every Monday. Parachute Branch Library. Kids, teens and everyone in between are invited to take over the library and participate in experiments, makerspace, read-alouds, games, movies and more every Monday.

Parachute Soup Lunch — Noon to 1 p.m. Mondays • Grand Valley United Methodist Church, 132 Parachute Ave. Free.

Art After Hours — 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. First and third Mondays. Stone House Gallery, Bookcliffs Council on Arts & Humanities, 1100 E. 16th St. (16th Street & Birch Avenue), Rifle. (970) 379-3842 • All materials provided.

Silt Town Board — Board of Trustees Meetings occur every second and fourth Monday of the month beginning at 7 p.m.

TUESDAYS



Rifle Rotary Club — 7 a.m., Tuesdays. Grand River Health, 501 Airport Road, Rifle (enter the rear of the building, first floor conference room), riflerotary.com. Breakfast and a program.

Kiwanis Club Of Grand Valley/Parachute — 7 a.m., Tuesdays. Parachute Branch Library community room, 244 Grand Valley Way. Coffee and program.

Battlement Mesa Service Association — 9 a.m., Third Tuesdays. Grand Valley Recreation Center, 0398 Arroyo Dr., Battlement Mesa. Monthly meeting.

AveInfant & Toddler Storytime — 10:30 a.m., New Castle Branch Library. All infants and toddlers are invited to join us for stories, crafts, and new friends! You are never too young to enjoy stories.

Lunch Bunch Book Club — Noon Tuesdays, Parachute Branch Library, 244 Grand Valley Way. Free. 970-285-9870, gcpld.org. Limited copies of selected book are available at the library, and bring a sack lunch or food to share.

Visitor Improvement Fund Board Meeting — 12 – 1:30 p.m., every second Tuesday. Rifle City Hall, 501 Railroad Avenue.

Friends of the Rifle Branch Library Book Club — 12 p.m. Held the second Tuesday of each month, Rifle Branch Library. This monthly book club is sponsored by the Friends of the Rifle Branch Library. Bring your lunch and enjoy lively discussion.

Pinochle Group — 1:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Grand Valley Recreation Center, 398 Arroyo Drive, Parachute. Join the Pinocle Group, 1:30 pm, every Tuesday at the Grand Valley Recreation Center. All levels welcome.

Drop In Tech Time — 2 p.m., Parachute Branch Library. Need tech help? Drop in for a 15 to 30 minute session on Tuesdays from 2 to 4 p.m.

Tuesday @ 2 Book Club — 2 p.m., Every third Tuesday, Parachute Branch Library. Join us for a daytime book club! Refreshments will be served. Call the library for this month’s selection. This program repeats on the third Tuesday of every month.

LIFT-UP Extended Table Soup Kitchen — 5 to 6 p.m., Tuesdays. Rifle United Methodist Presbyterian Church in the Lovell Building, 200 E. Fourth St. Free. 970-625-4496, liftup@sopris.net. Meals are prepared and served by volunteer groups.

Garfield Re-2 School Board — 6 – 7:30 p.m. every second and fourth Tuesdays • Re-2 District Office 839 Whiteriver

Food for Thought: A Cookbook Club — 6 p.m., every third Tuesday, Parachute Branch Library. If you love browsing through cookbooks and trying new techniques, then hang on to your spatula! We pick a cookbook, you pick and make the recipe. Call the library for this month’s selection and sign-up information. Held the third Tuesday of each month.

Bookcliff Arts Council Open Mic Night — 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m., every Third Thursday, Bookcliff Arts Council, 1100 East 16th St. Rifle. Come Collaborate with other artist and musicians. For more information go to: http://www.bookcliffartscenter.org

Advocate Safe House Project Support Group — 6 to 7:30 p.m. First and third Tuesdays. Confidential location in Rifle. Free. 970-945-2632 A confidential support group for women in current or past abusive relationships. Child care provided. Call for location and more information.

Colorado River Fire Rescue Board Meeting — 7:00 p.m. Second Tuesdays of each month • Station 41, 1850 Railroad Ave, Rifle. For more information go to: http://www.crfr.us.

Rifle Planning and Zoning Commission — 7 – 8:30 p.m., fourth Tuesdays. Rifle City Hall, 200 Railroad Avenue.

Town of New Castle — The Council meets in regular session the first and third Tuesdays of each month, starting at 7 p.m. at New Castle Town Hall, 450 West Main Street.

Wednesday

Rifle Downtown Development Authority Meeting — 7:00 – 8:30 a.m. Every First Wednesday. Rifle City Hall. http://www.rifleco.org to view the agenda.

Senior Exercise — 9 a.m. Every Monday, Wednesday & Friday. Rifle Senior Center.

Grand River “Takes Back” — 9 – 11 a.m. Every second Wednesday. Grand River Health’s Pharmacy is NOW offering a Drug Take Back Program. In the Grand River Health Medical Clinic (upstairs). Bring your expired or unused medications and we will dispose of them properly and safely.

Silt Story Time — 10 a.m., Wednesdays. Silt Branch Library, 600 Home Ave. Free, 970-876-5500, gcpld.org. For kids and their accompanying adults.

Rifle Story Time — 10:30 a.m., Rifle Branch Library, 207 East Ave.. Free. 970-625-3471, gcpld.org. Preschoolers and their accompanying adults are invited.

Senior Luncheons — Parachute, 11:30 a.m., Parachute Valley Senior Center, 540 N. Parachute Ave.

Battlement Concerned Citizens — 1:30 p.m., Fourth Wednesdays, Grand Valley Recreation Center, 0398 Arroyo Drive, Battlement Mesa. Dave, 285-2263. Monthly meeting to discuss issues of concern to the Battlement Mesa community.

Wig Out Wednesdays — 4 p.m., New Castle Branch Library. Come hang out with your friends at the library every Wednesday after school. Laptops, tablets, and the Wii will be available. Snacks provided.

Table Top Game Night — 6 p.m., every Wednesday Night, Rifle Branch Library, 207 East Ave. Join us at the library every Wednesday night to enjoy our Tabletop Game Night. Meet other board game enthusiasts and try out a new game or two! Sponsored by Booker’s Board Games.

New Castle Planning and Zoning Commission — 7 p.m., every second and fourth Wednesdays. Town Hall, 450 West Main Street, New Castle.