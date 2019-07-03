CDOT advises to be aware of heavier traffic during holiday weekend

‘BE SAFE – BE PREPARED’ FOR SUMMER DRIVING

1. Stay alert. Plan enough time to stop along the way to stretch, get something to eat and drink, return any calls or text messages, and change drivers if you’re feeling tired or drowsy

2. Avoid distracted driving. The focus always should be on driving. Avoid using cell phones, texting, eating and using in-vehicle technologies.

3. Don’t drive impaired. Increased DUI enforcement will be in place through the holiday weekend.

4. Watch for more pedestrians and bikes. Warm temperatures mean more people are outside walking or bicycling. Slow down and pay extra attention at crosswalks and along roadways.

5. Share the road with motorcycles. Motorcycles may quickly come in and out of your blind spots due to their speed and size. Always take a second look with more motorcycles out on the road.

6. Obey all posted speed limits, or drive slower, if necessary, based on weather or traffic conditions.

7. Maintain proper tire air pressure. Warmer temperatures can cause tires to be overinflated.

8. Turn your lights on, especially during twilight hours, making it easier for other drivers to see you.

9. Semi trucks and other large vehicles tend to drive at slower speeds. Be prepared to slow down, stay out of their blind spots, pay close attention to turn signals and give them extra space to maneuver.

Source: Colorado Department of Transportation