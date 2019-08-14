Chill out this weekend at Grand Valley Days

Grand Valley Days 2019 Grand Marshals Gayle and David Blair.

April Middleton

Grand Valley Days 2019 Schedule Friday August 16 4 - 6 p.m., Fishing Derby, Parachute Ponds State Wildlife Area, La Plata Cr, Parachute. 8:30 p.m., Movie Under the Stars at the Grand valley Rec. Center. Saturday August 17 7:30 - 10:30 a.m., Historic Downtown Parachute Pancake Breakfast. 10:30 a.m., Parade. (Community BBQ, car show. music, and more following the parade) 11 a.m., Cornhole Tournament, Beasley Park in Parachute. 7 p.m. Rodeo at the Grand Valley Park Association Arena. Sunday August 18 1 - 3 p.m. Ice Cream Social at the Historic Battlement School house.

Grand Valley Park Association is honored to introduce this year’s Grand Valley Days grand marshals, David and Gayle Blair of Parachute. They will be “Chillin’ Country Style” at the 111th Grand Valley Days festivities, Aug. 16–18 in Parachute.

David and Gayle moved to Rifle and then Parachute 34 years ago when David went to work for UNOCAL and continued working for UNOCAL for nine years.

Unlike many who left, David and Gayle stayed. David went to paramedic school and worked with the mill tailings cleanup in Rifle. In October 1996 David started working with the Grand Valley Protection Fire District, where he continues to serve today.

David has received numerous awards throughout the years, but his most memorable one was being named the Adjunct Teacher of the Year at CMC for teaching an EMT class.

Gayle worked for Grand Valley School District 16 at Bea Underwood Elementary for 22 years, retired and returned to work at the Center for Family Learning as a K-1 reading specialist for five years.

David and Gayle raised two sons and were never too busy to participate in school or community events. The family grew by three daughters in law, six grandchildren, two wiener dogs and five old cars.

David and Gayle are enjoying being “Papa and Grammy” to the second set of grandkids, noting that the first set is growing up too fast. In addition to the active family life, David likes to work on, maintain and tour with the old cars. Gayle tours with David and the cars and enjoys working with glass — stained, fused and lamp working.

Grand Valley Days is a time for David and Gayle to celebrate the community past and present. Some of their earliest memories are riding on the fire trucks as a rookie firefighter and watching the kids grab pennies in front of the old high school during the street sports.

Grand Valley Park Association is proud to be represented by David and Gayle Blair as grand marshals this year. They will be in the parade driving and riding in “Amos,” the 1928 truck. We are so glad you stayed — or should we say lasted — because you’ve seen the good times and the bad.

Everyone is invited to join us for the weekend celebration “Chillin’ Country Style” kicking off with a Movie Under the Stars Friday night, the parade Saturday morning, the rodeo Saturday night and a pie social Sunday. There will be fun for all with special attention to activities for the kids and good food.

April Middleton is with the Grand Valley Park Association.