Colorado Mountain College names Duclo as Rifle Campus vice president

Tinker Duclo has been named vice president and campus dean of Colorado Mountain College Rifle, effective July 1.

Duclo, who has been in an interim campus leadership role in Rifle since February, stepped in after the previous vice president and dean, Carole Boughton, returned to Wyoming.

During the past decade with CMC, Duclo has worked as assistant dean of Student Affairs, coordinator of Student Services, tutor for TRIO students and academic advisor.

She has also taught English, developmental education and sustainability courses at the college’s Rifle and Glenwood Springs campuses.

Duclo holds a master’s degree in humanities from the University of Colorado Denver and a bachelor’s degree in psychology and biology from CU Boulder, where she was also a member of the women’s championship basketball team. She is also an alumna of CMC’s Leading Into the Future Together, or LIFT, leadership training program.

She serves on the board of the Rifle Regional Economic Development Corporation, is active with principals and superintendents of the school districts in western Garfield County, represents the college at Rifle Chamber of Commerce and Grand River Hospital events, and has served on the Chamber of Commerce Workforce Development Forum.

At this year’s commencement ceremonies on campus, she presided by giving her address in both English and Spanish.

“I am honored to have the opportunity to serve my community and campus in this role,” Duclo said in a press release. “CMC Rifle is uniquely positioned to provide a diverse array of inclusive, high-quality educational opportunities for students of all ages and backgrounds. I look forward to working with my team and local stakeholders to innovate and expand possibilities.”

Carrie Besnette Hauser, CMC president and CEO, said in the release, “The college has recently conducted unsuccessful national searches for several leadership positions. With these two key roles in transition, and with a very tight national labor market, it was important to fill these vacancies quickly and effectively.

CMC also announced that Marc Brennan had been named the vice president and campus dean of Colorado Mountain College Vail Valley Campus in Edwards.

“Our campus vice presidents play such an important role in our communities that we did not want to leave these two campuses without strong, continuous leadership,” Hauser said. “From the beginning I have been confident that there was extensive internal talent and experience to tap, so this spring we reached out to our own team members. I am so pleased that Tinker and Marc will be seamlessly stepping into leadership of these important campuses.”