Dr. Virginia Weathers Joins Grand River Women’s Health Team

Grand River Health in Rifle has announced the addition of Dr. Virginia (Ginny) Weathers to Grand River’s expanding Women’s Health team.

Dr. Weathers received her Bachelor of Science at Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge, La. and then went on to receive her Doctor of Medicine in 2008 from Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center.

Dr. Weathers thereafter completed her Obstetrics and Gynecology residency at Parkland Memorial Hospital UT Southwestern in Dallas, Texas and became a Fellow of the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology in 2014. Dr. Weathers practiced as an OB/GYN in Houston until 2018, and was awarded Houston Top Doc from Houstonia Magazine in 2017.

Dr. Weathers will offer a full scope of gynecological services including surgery, adolescent gynecology, contraception and menopausal management and treatment with a special focus on wellness and nutrition.

According to a release, Dr. Weathers credits her success with her patients on practicing evidence-based medicine and, being a great listener.

“I try to understand the whole patient and ask the right questions. Being a physician encompasses so much more than treating symptoms. I also enjoy working with patients on a healthy lifestyle, citing even small, simple changes can make a huge difference in overall health.”

Dr. Weathers and her husband Dr. Will Weathers relocated to Carbondale in 2018 with their yellow lab “Tucker.” The Weathers’ recently became parents to a baby girl. They enjoy hiking and all things outdoors including gardening!

“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Weathers and her expertise in Women’s Health to Grand River Health in Rifle. She will be a huge asset to the team and a great fit for both our patients and our organization,” said Lois Kame, Administrative Director of Clinics according to the release.

Dr. Weathers will begin seeing patients at Grand River Health in Rifle the week of Sept. 16. To schedule an appointment, call 970-625-1100.