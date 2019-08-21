ELECTION Forum in Rifle

Residents of Rifle gather at Rifle City Hall as Cheryl Chandler, Vice Chair of Your Chamber read the two ballot measures on the September ballot to open Tuesday’s City of Rifle Election Forum at City Hall. Six of the seven candadites including, Brian Condie, John Doose, Raquel Mendizabal, Dana Wood, Ed Green and Joe Elliott were on hand to answer questions from moderator Ron Milhorn during the two hour event.

Kyle Mills / Citizen Telegram

More than 20 residents were present with many more watching on local television Tuesday evening as six of the seven candidates for three open seats on the City Council presented their position and answered questions during an Election Forum put on by Your Chamber.

The new candidates included Brian Condie, John Doose, Raquel Wood and Dana Wood, and current council members Ed Green and Joe Elliott seeking to retain their seats.

Councilor Clint Hostettler who is also running to retain his seat was unable to attend the event due to a family obligation.

For over two hours candidates answered questions from moderator Ron Milhorn, news director for KMTS Radio, that ranged from what they thought about the fast food businesses flocking to the city to what was their favorite part about living in Rifle.

With the Sept. 10 election a little over two weeks away residents should be receiving their ballots this week.

