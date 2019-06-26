Fireworks to highlight Rifle July 3rd celebration

After consulting with Colorado River Fire Rescue and with funding from the Visitor Improvement Fund, the city of Rifle will proceed with its annual Independence Day fireworks display next week.

The celebration takes place the day before Independence Day, on Wednesday, July 3, beginning after sunset at Centennial Park in Rifle.

“Patrons are invited to come early and enjoy the afternoon visiting Rifle businesses, restaurants and the park prior to the show,” according to a city press release.

The Centennial Park water spray pad will operate for extended hours until 8:30 p.m.

Beginning around 6 p.m., Jammin’ Jim the Juggler will provide entertainment and there will be face painting, vendors and other activities.

Symphony in the Valley will present a patriotic concert beginning at 7:30 p.m. at the park amphitheater. There is limited seating, so attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair.

The July 3 celebration is weather and fire danger dependent, and may be canceled if adverse conditions exist. For more information and updates, visit the city’s Facebook and Twitter pages, the city website or the Parks and Recreation Facebook page.