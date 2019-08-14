Four Re-2 school board seats up in November

Garfield School District No. Re-2 recently announced it will have four school board seats up for election as part of the regular 2019 election.

The following seats will be up for four-year terms

• Director B (currently held by Jay Rickstrew) generally described as Rifle east of Whiteriver Avenue and Highway 13 containing a significant portion of Highlands East neighborhood, continuing to the western town limits of Silt

• Director C (currently held by Jacquelyn Johnson) generally described as south Rifle including the neighborhoods of Cottonwood Springs and part of Highlands East

• Director D (currently held by Brock Hedberg) generally described as the town of Silt and unincorporated Garfield County south and east of Silt to New Castle town limits.

Director District A (currently held by Tom Slappey) will be up for a two-year term. Slappey, who was appointed to the seat earlier this year, must run to retain the seat for the remainder of the term. Anyone from Director District A wishing to run would be competing for a two-year term.

Candidates for the office of school director must be a resident of the school district and a registered voter, as shown on the books of the county clerk and recorder, for at least 12 consecutive months prior to the election. They must be 18 years or older by the date of the election and a citizen of the United States.

Candidates interested in running for the Garfield Re-2 School Board, may pick up a nomination petition from Sharon Donohoue at the Garfield Re-2 District Office, 839 Whiteriver Ave., Rifle, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to noon Fridays. Candidates must obtain at least 50 signatures of registered voters residing within the Garfield Re-2 School District boundaries.

Completed petitions shall be submitted to Donohoue no later than noon on Aug. 30.

If you are unsure about which district you live in, you can go to the school board section of the Garfield Re-2 website at http://www.garfieldre2.net.