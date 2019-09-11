From the farm to the table

For the last three seasons, the Rifle Farmer’s Market has wrapped up each market season with a dinner and fundraiser.

With the seasonal end of the 12-week market last week, the fourth annual event will be held 5-9 p.m. this Saturday at the Bookcliffs Arts Center in Rifle.

“We started it four years ago, the board decided they needed a fundraiser for the market,” Rifle Farmer’s Market Board Member Elissa Nye said.

“It’s a four-course dinner, with food prepped from our local farmers and vendors from the market.”

Nye said they added a cash bar three years ago; the night also includes a silent auction and live music.

The money raised at the event helps with the operating costs of the market, from the rental of Heinze Park, to the marketing of the event and helped the board hire a paid position for this years market.

“We actually were able to hire a market manager this summer,” said Nye.

The new position helped alleviate some of the work for the 5 members of the all-volunteer board.

Tickets are still on sale for this years event, $55 per person.

The four-course meal will highlight all the best from market vendors.

Live music from the Noodle Soup Group will provide the entertainment.

Nye said the group is made up of members of the Symphony of the Valley.

“They play Dixieland type music, really fun and up beat,” she said.

There will be yard games during the event.

“It’s a great evening with really good local food and music. It is a really nice relaxing atmosphere,” she said.

“Grand River is a huge sponsor, they purchase and cook the prime rib that is being served as the main course.”

Nye said they try sale around 80 tickets to the event every year. She also said they cap at 80 because of capacity concerns.

“We kind of like the feel of a smaller atmosphere,” she said.

“We probably feed 20-30 volunteers each year as well.”

Tickets are available online at RifleFarmersMarket.com/farm2table

