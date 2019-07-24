Get ready for Garfield County Fair July 29 – Aug. 4 in Rifle

Anticipation for the annual Garfield County Fair is nearing a fever pitch, as the last few preliminary events wrap up this weekend in preparation for the start of fair week Monday in Rifle.

First year Garfield County Fair and Events Director Cassidy Evans is excited for the main attractions to begin.

“This is the part I get excited about, because it’s really go time — making sure everyone knows where to be and when,” Evans said.

She said pre-fair events including 4-H and FFA horse showing events and 4-H shooting sports kicked off last weekend.

The 4-H shows will get underway at 10 a.m. Monday with the poultry in the indoor arena. Rabbits, swine, sheep, goats and beef showing will continue throughout the week, ending with the big market sale next Saturday, Aug. 3.

“Arena events kick of Monday and Tuesday nights with our family and kids rodeo,” Evans said.

Most of the talk about this year’s fair surrounds Friday’s concert night, with country music superstar Trace Adkins headlining the event.

“I’m really excited to see what the turnout is going to bring, because everyone is talking about Trace Adkins and what he does for veterans, and there is a lot of support for that in the community,” Evans said.

“We are extending VIP tickets to the general public for concert night only, and we are going to test it out this year and see how it goes. We are selling 150 tickets max. We have about 100 to go, and anticipate they will sell out this weekend.”

New this year for the VIP experience, Evans said they will have a band playing in the warm-up arena before the concert starts, and a band playing after as well. There will be food and a private bar for VIP ticket holder to enjoy.

“It should be a fun addition,” Evans said.

Evans and fair organizers are hoping with the added attraction of Adkins and his opening act Joe Nichols that the concert will sell out this year.

“I think he speaks to old country fans and some new country fans as well. I think he will bring a little bit of everybody out,” Evans said about headliner Trace Adkins.

“The same with Joe Nichols. I think a lot of our younger fans follow him,” she said of the opener.

The capacity for the concert venue is 5,000, and Evans anticipates they will be really close to that number.

“We try to get it a little less than the capacity to give a us some wiggle room, and for people to dance like they always do up front,” Evans said. “I think we will be somewhere around 4,500.”

The carnival will be back this year with the rides opening up 3 p.m. Thursday and running through the weekend.

Grandstand events for the rest of the week will be the same as last year, with the PRCA Xtreme Bulls on Wednesday, PRCA ProRodeo Thursday, the concert Friday, demolition derby Saturday, and the monster trucks wrap up the fair week on Sunday.

For the complete fair schedule, go to garfieldcountyfair.com/schedule/

