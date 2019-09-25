Mae B. Philpott (July 14, 1926 — September 13, 2019)

Eckert resident Mae B. Philpott passed away peacefully on Friday, September 13, 2019, at Horizons Care Center in Eckert, Colorado. She was 93 years old.

A graveside service will be held 1:00pm, Saturday, September 28, 2019, at Rose Hill Cemetery in Rifle, Colorado.

Mae Belle Starbuck was born July 14, 1926, to Raymond and Margaret (Terrell) Starbuck in New Castle, Colorado. She spent her childhood in West Divide Creek; she graduated from Rifle High School.

On March 3, 1945, Mae married Cecil M. Philpott in Rifle, Colorado. To this union three children were born. The couple shared 69 years of love and marriage before Cecil passed away in 2014.

Mae is survived by a daughter, Eline (Ed) Houge; a son, Ken (Linda) Philpott; and a sister, Dee (Carl) Mobley. Mae is further survived by five grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren.