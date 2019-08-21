New ballot box for Rifle residents

With the election nearing the City of Rifle recently installed a new drop box for ballots in the parking lot at the Police Department.

Kathy Pototsky

The city of Rifle has a new drop box for election ballots just in time for the upcoming municipal election next month.

This secure designated box is located in the parking lot of the Rifle Police Department at 201 E. 18th St. It is available 24 hours a day and is easily identifiable by the red, white and blue stripes and the words “Official Ballot Box” and “Vote Here” on the sides.

Citizens may still drop their ballots at the City Clerk’s Office in City Hall at 202 Railroad Ave. during normal business hours or mail them in the official envelope. Please remember that mailed ballots will require proper postage and allow enough time for your ballot to be received by the clerk.

All ballots must be received by 7 p.m. on election day, Sept. 10. Ballots received after that time and date will not be counted.

