The 2019 Rockmageddon celebrated West Garfield County’s love for the outdoors and motorized sports. The Mud Drag Race brought hundreds to the town of Parachute on Friday, June 7.

Natuza Olen / Post Independent

Parachute’s 2019 Rockmageddon provided a fun-filled weekend for Western Garfield County locals and visitors with food, music, activities and competitions for all ages. The event’s third edition was also an opportunity for local off-road motorsports enthusiasts to test their skills behind the wheel.