Video: Halloween pumpkin carving with CT editor Kyle Mills
This Halloween we challenged our Citizen Telegram editor and western Garfield County reporter Kyle Mills to show us his pumpkin carving skills at the CT office in downtown Rifle.
Mills did not disappoint and created a Star Wars-inspired carving while he talked about his new role as an editor and why Halloween is one of his favorite holidays.
Video
