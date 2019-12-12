Rifle Community calendar, Dec. 12–18

Thursday, December 12

Ask a Lawyer/ Pregunta a un Abogado — 5 p.m., Parachute Library, 244 Grand Valley Way, Parachute, Parachute. ASK A LAWYER PREGUNTA A UN ABOGADO Free 15 Minute Consultations with an Attorney Consultas Gratuitas de 15 Minutos con un Abogado 2nd Thursday of Every Month at the Following Library Branches: Segundo Jueves de Cada Mes en las Siguientes Bibliotecas: Parachute Library (244 Grand Valley Way, Parachute, CO 81635) Silt Library (680 Home Avenue, Silt, CO 81652) Glenwood Springs Library (815 Cooper Ave, Glenwood Springs, CO 81601) Basalt Regional Library (14 Midland Ave, Basalt, CO 81621) Pitkin County Library (120 N. Mill St., Aspen, CO 81611) No Appointment Necessary / No Se Necesita Cita Translation services not guaranteed; Please plan accordingly Servicios de Traduccin no Garantizados; Por favor planee en consecuencia. Free

Friday, December 13

Sunshine Farms 2019 Annual Craft Fair, Friday-Sunday, December 13-15, 2019 — 10 a.m., Sunshine Farm, 38487 Hwy 6, New Castle. Join us at Sunshine Farms in New Castle for this annual three-day craft fair featuring over 18 local vendors and artists. This is a one-stop-shop for all your Christmas shopping. Choose from baked goods, BlazinK home-canned dill pickles and more, Camilles beautiful braided garlics, succulent plant creations, textile arts, Sunshines organic jams and jellies, origami, pottery and many more creative and original pieces. Friday-Sunday, December 13-15, 2019 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at Sunshine Farms, 38487 Hwy 6, New Castle. (Between New Castle and Silt) For questions or more details you can speak with Pat at 970-984-3320 or 970-876-2463. Free

Harry Potter Yule Ball — 3 p.m., Silt Branch Library, 680 Home Avenue, Silt. Wizards and Muggles of all ages are invited to dress in fancy attire or costume and enjoy games, trivia, contests, and light refreshments from 3 to 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 13 at the Silt Branch Library. The event is free, open to the public, and there will even be face painting by Michelle! For more information call the library at 970-876-5500. Free

Holiday Community Color In — 4 p.m., New Castle Branch Library, 402 West Main, New Castle. Its time to treat yourself during this busy holiday season! Get together with friends and your neighbors for coloring, holiday goodies, and hot apple cider at 4 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 13 at the New Castle Branch Library. Materials provided, and all adults and teens 12 and older are invited to this free event. For more information call the library at 970-984-2346. Free

Bessie & Friends music jam — 6:30 p.m., First Baptist Church of Garfield County, 602 Grand Avenue, Silt. Bring an instrument and join in the fun. Free

Roots & Rhythm — 7 p.m., Black Dog Saloon, 219 W. Main St., New Castle. http://www.thedognewcastle.com/events Free

Saturday, December 14

Christmas Craft Fair on the Farm — 10 a.m., Sopris Alpaca Farm, 35795 Hwy 6, Silt. Join us for our first annual Christmas Craft Fair. Saturday, December 14th from 10-3 See Santa and Mrs. Claus from 11-1!!! 35795 Hwy 6, just west of Coal Ridge High School. Great gift shopping for fun and unique gifts. Over 15 vendors!! Take your photo with Santa, enjoy some hot chocolate and treats. Then check out our herd of over 60 alpacas. Hand feeding these furry little creatures is always a highlight. Face painting, great gifts and Alpacas!!!! FUN FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY!!!! Unique Shopping experience. : )) Shop and then visit the alpacas!!!! It doesn’t get much better than that!!! FREE RAFFLE!!! Great giveaways all day long! Vendors

The Perfect Pallet- Krystal Richie, Tessa Ice~ Handcrafted gifts, Painted Gifts-Chris Vincent, Cards, Gifts and More-Tammy Jones, Crochet-Carlina Jerome, Tumblers-Holly Parker, Hand-Made Goods & Cookies-Diane Welter, Ethnic Gypsy Jewelry-Irma Sanic, Ribbons & Bows-Yolanda Talingo, Chalk Couture-Gabby Bello, Aspen Mini Donuts, Tamales & Grilled Foods, Clay statues and gifts~Ciera Fortmiller, Baked Goods & crochet items and jewelry-Patti Gyolia, Tarin~Succulent terrariums, Kathleen Rand~Upcycled tote bags Free

Toy Trains and Christmas — 2 p.m., Rifle Branch Library, 207 East Avenue, Rifle. There is a long and colorful association between toy trains and the traditions of Christmas. Amateur railroad historian and model railroader Pat Thrasher will give an illustrated presentation at three of the Garfield County Libraries and explore the role of trains in our Christmas traditions. The first event will be held on Saturday, Nov. 23 at the Silt Branch Library, followed by one on Saturday, Nov. 30 at the Parachute Branch Library, with the final event on Saturday, Dec. 14 at the Rifle Branch Library. Each event will begin at 2 p.m. where would-be engineers of all ages will have an opportunity to operate toy trains and learn firsthand about them. The talks by Thrasher will then begin at 3 p.m. each date. Free and presented in partnership with the Grand Valley Historical Society, Rifle Heritage Center, Silt Historical Park, and Garfield County Libraries. For more information visit http://www.gcpld.org. Free

Sunday, December 15

Worship with us — 8 a.m., St. John’s Episcopal Church, 100 Main Street, New Castle. Come worship with us at St. Johns Episcopal Church in New Castle. On 1st through 4th Sunday mornings at 8 a.m. we celebrate Holy Eucharist. On December 29th, we celebrate at 10 a.m. St. Johns is located at 100 W. Main St. in New Castle. All are welcome! 970-984-2870 Website: sjnewcastle.org Free

Tuesday, December 17

Storytime with Santa — 10:30 a.m., New Castle Branch Library, 402 West Main, New Castle. For a special treat before Christmas, we are going to have an extra special guest visit us at the New Castle Branch Library! Santa will make an appearance during our normal Storytime on Tuesday, Dec. 17 at 10:30 a.m., and then stay around for pictures and visit with kids until 12 p.m. when he will leave to go have lunch with Mrs. Claus. For more information about this free event call the library at 970-984-2346. Free

Pamper Yourself Beauty Day / Consientete en un da de Belleza — 11 a.m., Silt Branch Library, 680 Home Avenue, Silt. Free haircuts for seniors from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 17 at the Silt Branch Library presented in partnership with Visin Latina. Registration required. To register, or for more information call the library at 970-876-5500. Corte de cabello gratis para personas de la tercera edad de 11 a.m. a 3 p.m. el martes 17 de diciembre en la biblioteca de Silt. Presentado en colaboracin con la biblioteca y Visin Latina. Se requiere registro. Para ms informacin llame al 970-876-5500. Free

Bible Study — 11 a.m., St. John’s Episcopal Church, 100 Main Street, New Castle. Study Gods word with us at St. Johns Episcopal Church. We meet in the Guild Hall every Tuesday at 11 a.m. St. Johns is located at 100 W. Main St. in New Castle. All are welcome. 970-984-2870 Website: sjnewcastle.org Free

Wednesday, December 18

Holiday Sing-A-Long — 6 p.m., New Castle Branch Library, 402 West Main, New Castle. Burning Mountain Ukuleles invite you to a sing-a-long of familiar Christmas carols at the New Castle Branch Library on Wednesday, Dec. 18 at 6 p.m. Come sing with us or just enjoy the music and camaraderie as we celebrate the festive holiday season! Free and open to all. Light refreshments will be served. For more information call the library at 970-984-2346. Free