Rifle Farmers Market ripe for the picking on Friday

Rifle Farmers Market opens this Friday at Heinze Park.

The Rifle Farmers Market opens Friday giving residents and produce shoppers a spot in town to find fresh food once a week through the summer.

Rifle Farmers Market board member Elissa Nye said the market will have vendors from farms and stores across the region selling everything from fresh produce to baked goods once again this year.

Nye, who recruits vendors as part of the nonprofit volunteer board, said she begins recruiting vendors as early as January in order to get a variety of produce and baked goods vendors.

“Between the live music, vendors and lemonade stand, there’s quite a bit going on for the market,” she said.

Though the market used to be on Third Street in downtown Rifle, Nye said the move to Heinze Park provides much more room for all ages to enjoy themselves.

Live music will play in the park from 5–8 p.m. as Fridays will be the time to do fresh produce shopping in Rifle once again this summer.

Nye said the market receives customers from all walks of life as it provides an option for locals to find a variety of fresh food at an affordable price.

She said the farmers market will continue to be part of the nationwide Double Up Food Bucks program, which offers a $1:$1 match for customers that buy any SNAP (formerly food stamps) items, according to LiveWell Colorado. Therefore, if someone on food stamps buys $5 worth of products at the Rifle Farmers Market, they’ll get an additional $5 to spend.

“People come to the market every week, and they depend on the market to get their produce,” Nye added.

The market is kicking off this Friday at 4 p.m. For a full list of music performances visit http://riflefarmersmarket.com/#news-and-events.

