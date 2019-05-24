Rifle pool opening delayed after boiler fire

The usual Memorial Day weekend opening of Rifle’s municipal pool has been delayed due a boiler fire, according to city officials.

While the pool was scheduled to open on Saturday, damage to the boiler is expected to keep the pool closed into next week.

Rifle Parks and Recreation Director Tom Whitmore said they are still diagnosing what caused the issue and how much damage was done to the boiler. He added that the pool’s opening had to be pushed back until city crews can make the repairs to get the water heated.

Though Whitmore remained hopeful that the boiler will not have to be replaced immediately. But, with the pool renovation project coming up next year, the timeline to replace the boiler may have to be pushed up.

He explained that the city might buy a new boiler for the last year of the pool and keep it for the new pool, depending on what the mechanical technicians say.

Whitmore said no one was injured in the fire and praised pool personnel and the fire department for their quick reactions.

“They may have saved the building and more,” he added.

Rifle residents should check rifleco.org and Facebook for updates on when the pool’s new opening date will be.

