The ‘Hammer’ strikes again

Each year, the Governor’s Service awards are presented in recognition and appreciation to individuals, community and civic leaders for their outstanding contributions to volunteer service in Colorado.

“Service comes in many forms, and we thank all of today’s award recipients for their tireless service to our state,” said Lieutenant Governor Dianne Primavera, according to a news release. “These Coloradans inspire us all to make a difference in our community.”

Last week Primavera presented the 2019 Governor’s Service Awards to one of Rifle’s well-known champions.

Even at 92 years of age, Maryhannah Throm still can be found out delivering Meals on Wheels every Tuesday and spending her Wednesday at Rifle Heritage Museum recounting history.

Locals call her the Hammer because she knows how to get things done. She embodies nine decades of volunteering and history and loves to talk about any of those eras.

For over 28 years, Throm has delivered for Grand River Meals on Wheels, even though she is older than 90% of the clients she delivers meals to.

According to the release, when asked why she still delivers meals, she said — with a wry smile — “Because I can.”

Beyond her current commitment to Grand River Meals on Wheels, Throm has been an inspiration, giving back to the Western Slope in a variety of capacities, including LIFT-UP, Girl Scouts, 4-H, Rifle Historical Society and the United Methodist/Presbyterian Church of Rifle.

According to the release, Kaaren Peck, director of volunteers for Grand River Meals on Wheels, said, “Rifle and beyond is a much better place because of Maryhannah Throm.”

The Governor’s Service Awards are presented by Serve Colorado, the Governor’s Commission on Community Service. Serve Colorado promotes community service throughout the state to build a culture of citizenship, service, and individual responsibility.

Colorado Governors, current and past, recognize the importance of all Coloradans in solving statewide issues, and for the past 20 years have honored volunteers who have made a profound impact in their communities.