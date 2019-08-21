The resume of a Realtor

What makes a good Realtor? What makes a great Realtor? Not all Realtors are created equal, and it’s important to understand the skills, qualifications and experiences that make up a great Realtor when shopping for your biggest advocate in the home buying and selling process — your Realtor.

Growing up as a kid, I didn’t think I would become a Realtor. Realtors aren’t typically held amongst the astronauts and firemen of children’s career dreams. I found my way into real estate through great mentorship relationships and a strong educational and career background in business management, sales and marketing, customer relations, custom home building, and the mountain vacation industry.

There are many skills required by a Realtor, and I joke sometimes that we’re in the “business of everything.” There are days you could use a psychology degree, other days you wish you had a finance degree and almost all days you better be an A+ student in marketing and communications. Although there are no set prerequisites to becoming a Realtor other than going through the coursework and then passing the state and federal exams, there are specific skills that you should look for when shopping for a Realtor. Look for a Realtor who is a strong communicator, negotiator, marketer, economist and financial advisor. A great Realtor is fueled by determination and hard work; these virtues are that which set average Realtors apart for the greatest in the world.

Most importantly, great Realtors know how to think critically through all aspects of a deal and understand the power of intentional listening. We are able to clearly understand with patience and empathy the needs of our clients, while seeing the bigger picture and not forgetting the small details either. It’s a unique balance of meeting your clients’ needs and understanding the importance of working in partnership with others to yield the greatest possible outcome for one’s client. And then once the deal is done, great Realtors understand the power of keeping relationships with past clients. Checking in on the newest renovations after a home sale, sending market updates to a client regarding new listings and sales in their neighborhood or simply stopping by to say hello all make a big difference. Keeping past clients as current clients is a trademark of a great Realtor. When shopping for a Realtor, make sure you pick one who understands the value of playing the long game. These are the Realtors whom you can trust and rely upon the most.

