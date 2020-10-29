Trick-or-treaters invited to Silt Historical Park for Halloween
Trick-or-treaters are invited to roam the log cabins, farming equipment and tools in Silt Historical Park for Halloween.
The park is allowing visitors on the grounds from 4-6 p.m. Saturday, said park operator Randy Gorsett. Indoor exhibits, however, will be off limits – a necessary precaution in light of growing COVID-19 cases.
Since the start of COVID-19, the park has been unable to host any fundraising events. Although Saturday’s festivities are free, donations are encouraged.
They anticipate about 200 kids to show up Saturday, said Gorsett.
The park is located at Orchard Avenue and Eighth Street in Silt.
