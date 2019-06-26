US 6 Rifle to New Castle to be chip sealed starting July 8

The Colorado Department of Transportation’s recently announced its “Whole System-Whole Safety program” improvements program for state highways.

As a result, work is scheduled to begin Monday, July 8 on chip sealing US Highway 6 between Rifle and New Castle.

The project will primarily include a chip-seal surface treatment between mile point 95 just east of Rifle (Antlers) and MP 108.3 in New Castle (just east of City Market). Crews will also restripe portions of US 6 within the project limits.

The “Whole System-Whole Safety” initiative is aimed at enhancing safety for Colorado’s traveling public, according to a press release. the chip seal surface treatment is intended to help repair small fractures in the asphalt and improve the driving surface.

According to the release, the treatment should also extend the pavement life on US 6, minimizing the need for emergency repairs and interruptions to daily traffic.

The work is part of a $7.3 million CDOT contract awarded to local contractor Grand River Construction, based in Glenwood Springs.

This contract also encompasses the construction on Colorado Highway 82 which includes asphalt mill and overlay, guardrail replacement, utility work, curb ramp improvements and striping.

TRAFFIC IMPACTS

Crews will begin the project with chip seal application in New Castle and work west towards Rifle. Then crews will apply the fog seal, starting again in New Castle and working toward Rifle.

In Silt and New Castle, there will be periodic temporary closures of street parking to allow for construction activities.

During construction, motorists should anticipate stretches of lane closures, traffic shifts and reduced speeds. Work hours are weekdays, 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Delays are anticipated. Work is weather dependent. CDOT also reminds people to take it slow through the construction cone zone.