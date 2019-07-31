 Vintage Base Ball comes to Silt | PostIndependent.com

Vintage Base Ball comes to Silt

Rifle | July 31, 2019

Photos by Kyle Mills of the Citizen Telegram

For more than two decades, Silt Heydays has celebrated the roots of America’s pastime with a friendly game in Roy Moore Park.

The Star BBC of Silt hosted Star BBC of Colorado Territory last Saturday in a 1860s-rules base ball game.

Since its founding in 1993, the Colorado Vintage Base Ball Association has been dedicated to preserving the history of 19th century base ball in Colorado.

