Vintage Base Ball comes to Silt
Photos by Kyle Mills of the Citizen Telegram
For more than two decades, Silt Heydays has celebrated the roots of America’s pastime with a friendly game in Roy Moore Park.
The Star BBC of Silt hosted Star BBC of Colorado Territory last Saturday in a 1860s-rules base ball game.
Since its founding in 1993, the Colorado Vintage Base Ball Association has been dedicated to preserving the history of 19th century base ball in Colorado.
