3A, 4A All-Conference girls soccer selections made

Western Slope League 3A and 4A girls soccer All-Conference selections have been released, including a co-Player of the Year honors for Glenwood Springs High School’s Ella Johnson.

Johnson, who just graduated and plans to run cross country and track at the U.S. Air Force Academy next year, earned 4A WSL Player of the Year along with Summit High School’s Courtney Vargas. Coach of Year was Eagle Valley’s Jess Platt.

Johnson was the lone All-Conference selection for Glenwood Springs. Honorable mention went to Cate Simpson and Paige Rightmire.

Among the 3A WSL All-Conference selections from Garfield County were, from Coal Ridge: Mikayla Cheney; from Roaring Fork: Inez Passerini and Macey Peery; and from Rifle: Bailey Braun.

Honorable mention went to Coal Ridge’s Mari Stephens and Ashlynn Guccini, Roaring Fork’s Erica Crownhart and Rifle’s Dariana Ortega.

Player of the Year for 3A was Vail Mountain’s Liv Mortiz, and Vail Mountain’s Brian Sweeney was Coach of the Year.

Senior Reporter/Managing Editor John Stroud can be reached at 970-384-9160 or jstroud@postindependent.com.