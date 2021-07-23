A Family Affair

A Denver Storm player gets cold water poured on his neck to help cool off while playing against FW Lobos Meyer at Two Rivers Park on Wednesday. Chelsea Self / Post Independent



Families of those who play on a traveling youth baseball team tend to be die hard baseball fans, sport families whose weeknights are spent around the baseball diamond. That is the type of crowd that is in attendance at the Triple Crown Roaring Fork World Series this week in the Glenwood Springs area.

Some of the families attending this week-long tournament have traveled thousands of miles to Denver to then make the 140-mile drive up to the Roaring Fork Valley. Many are using their built up vacation time in order to watch five straight days of baseball. And for many they wouldn’t have it any other way.

Fans hang out in the shade while watching the game between the Elite Baseball Bartos and 1Dream (SLO) San Luis Obispo Sayre Park on Wednesday. Chelsea Self / Post Independent



Tim Woodman is the grandfather of one of the players from the 1Dream 12u baseball team out of San Luis Obispo, California. Sitting nearby in the shade of an oak tree sits his other grandson and wife. For them, traveling to baseball tournaments on the weekend is just a part of their everyday lives.

The 1Dream baseball team coached by former MLB outfielder William Mott has been in a tournament for the last six weeks in a row. They have played all over the California area, Arizona, and now Colorado, somewhere the family has never been.

Parents and fans cheer on the Elite Baseball Bartos and 1Dream (SLO) San Luis Obispo players at Sayre Park on Wednesday. Chelsea Self / Post Independent



“This place is awesome, it’s really beautiful. We would really like to go whitewater rafting before we leave.” said Woodman.

The Woodmans even got to experience a Colorado Rockies versus Los Angeles Dodgers baseball game at Coors Field this past weekend. Something that was on the family’s bucket list while on their trip to Colorado.

The main focus of the trip is the 1Dream baseball team’s quest for the Triple Crown World Series title. Woodman says that Triple Crown baseball has had a huge impact on his two grandsons that makes the cross-country trips worthwhile and goes beyond baseball.

Parents and fans cheer on the players at Two Rivers Park on Wednesday. Chelsea Self / Post Independent



“I think these trips and the league helps to teach the kids about life. It teaches them adversity as well as builds confidence as they grow into men. The trips also allow the kids to come in contact with people from other parts of the country and get a sense of how other communities live.” Woodman said of the lasting impact of these trips.

Some of the players on the 1Dream baseball team have never stepped foot outside of the state of California so a trip to a new state allows for the player’s horizons to be broadened as they see other parts of the country all while playing the sport they love.

Bryce Caldes was watching his son play his first game for the Elite Baseball Bartos out of Arvada. He echoed some of the same sentiments about why he feels Triple Crown baseball is worth the time and money investments.

“It comes down to the development of the player. They not only grow as baseball players but as human beings. I have seen all my kids learn and grow by playing baseball so to get the opportunity to go travel somewhere cool while learning life skills makes it all worthwhile for us.”