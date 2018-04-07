Andrade, Crownhart, Knaus pace Rams to win over Cardinals

A pair of goals from three players helped the Roaring Fork Rams' girls soccer team roll to a 7-0 win Saturday afternoon at Toby LeBorgne Stadium in Parachute against the host Grand Valley Cardinals.

Roaring Fork received two goals each from junior Lux Andrade, junior Izzy Knaus and freshman Letey Crownhart, while sophomore Emily Broadhurst added one goal and dished out four assists on the afternoon to pace the Rams' attack.

Taking on the Cardinals, who were without junior standout Shaya Chenoweth, the Rams maintained heavy possession of the ball throughout the game, applying a ton of pressure on the Cardinals' net. Fortunately for Grand Valley, junior Kallista Lewis stood tall in net, recording a number of saves on the day, turning away a handful of great scoring attempts for the Rams.

Despite the strong play in net by Lewis, the Rams were able to break through early in the game, as Andrade got the Rams on the board just over two minutes into the game.

Lewis kept the game at 1-0 roughly 15 minutes later, making a big stop on Broadhurst from outside the box, which led to a chance at the other end for Grand Valley senior Hannah Fenton. Fenton beat a Roaring Fork defender to a through ball down the left wing, but the senior couldn't get a strong shot off, allowing Roaring Fork junior goalkeeper Odalis Courcera to make the save, keeping the Cardinals off the board.

Moments after Courcera's save on Fenton, the Rams countered and made it a 2-0 game as Andrade drilled home a cross from junior Sandra Grijalva into the box. Lewis made the initial save on Andrade's first attempt, but the Roaring Fork junior stayed with the play and blasted home her second goal of the game, this one into the upper right corner of the net at the 22:35 mark, giving the Rams a 2-0 lead.

Recommended Stories For You

Five minutes after Andrade's second goal of the game, Knaus made it a 3-0 game for the Rams, firing a shot from outside of the box that arched high and found the back of the net in the upper left corner of the net, sparking a celebration for the Rams.

Holding a commanding 3-0 lead and continuing to apply pressure, Roaring Fork mounted attack after attack, but the Cardinals stood tall, never backing down, as Lewis came up with a huge save before the half on a shot from Roaring Fork junior Solana Teitler, while Grand Valley senior Elizabeth Pena blocked a Roaring Fork shot in the box, keeping the game close.

Broadhurst made it a 4-0 game before the half, cutting into the box on a long possession to fire a bouncing shot past Lewis, who got a piece of the shot, but couldn't keep the ball out of the net.

"We hadn't had any practice time since spring break the week before," Roaring Fork Head Coach Nick Forbes said. "Prior to our games Monday and Tuesday, we had nine days off with no soccer. We weren't really ready for those two early games this week, but we got some practice time in before this one, and we looked way more prepared today. The girls had a lot to prove, and they showed up today."

Coming out of the half with a 4-0 lead, the Rams didn't let off the gas, as Crownhart made it 5-0 game midway through the second half, capping off a long run down the left sideline by firing a rolling shot to the far right post that found the net. Crownhart later added her second goal of the game, taking a feed from Broadhurst before firing a shot into the upper right corner of the net to make it 6-0, before Knaus capped off the game with her second goal, providing the Rams with balanced scoring in the 7-0 win.

"That's how we coach this team." Forbes said. "We want them to do their jobs, and goals and assist will come from discipline of doing their jobs. It shows we have a good team dynamic. They work hard for each other. When it all comes together, it's really fun to watch, like you saw today."

Despite the tough loss at home, the Cardinals fought hard all game long, led by Lewis in goal. Offensively, Fenton had a few solid runs, but couldn't seem to find that sliver of space to get a good shot off, while senior Diana Arizage put together a couple of good scoring chances that Courcera was able to shut down.

Defensively, senior Danielle Call, junior Kailey Davis and junior Brooke Allison had strong games on the back line for the Cardinals.

Roaring Fork (4-1-2) will take on CRMS on April 18, while Grand Valley (1-3-1) will travel to Vail Mountain Tuesday for a matchup with the Gore Rangers.