Broncos release C.J. Anderson
April 16, 2018
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — A person familiar with the situation tells The Associated Press that running back C.J. Anderson has been released by the Denver Broncos.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team hasn't officially announced Anderson's departure, which was first reported by the NFL Network.
The move clears a combined $9 million off the books over the next two seasons for Denver and opens the way for Devontae Booker, DeAngelo Henderson or a pick in the upcoming draft to take over as the Broncos' featured back.
Anderson hits free agency at an opportune time. He's 27, has just 683 career carries and is coming off his best season, one in which he played in all 16 games for the first time and ran for a career-best 1,007 yards.
An undrafted free agent out of Cal in 2013, Anderson signed a four-year, $18 million deal in Denver a few months after scoring the game-sealing touchdown in Super Bowl 50.
Because the deal included no dead cap money in 2018 or '19, he knew there was a good chance he'd be released this offseason as the Broncos rebuild an anemic offense following a 5-11 record.
