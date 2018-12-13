Area football sees 12 players earn All-State honors

The Colorado High School Activities Association announced its All-State football teams for all classifications Thursday evening, and an impressive 12 players in the valley earned All-State recognition.

In 3A, Glenwood Springs saw senior slot back and linebacker Luke Gair earn Second Team All-State honors after rushing for 852 yards and 12 touchdowns, adding 4 catches for 32 yards. Senior guard Alex Rodriguez also earned All-State honorable mention accolades for the Demons after helping Glenwood rush for 2,419 yards and 31 touchdowns on the season.

In 2A, Rifle saw senior fullback and linebacker Tanner Vines and senior center and defensive tackler Wyatt Warfel earn Second Team All-State honors for the Bears. Vines, the 2A Western Slope League Back of the Year, rushed for 2,230 yards and 21 touchdowns for the Bears in 2018, adding 7 receptions for 79 yards. Warfel helped the Bears rush for 3,384 yards and 40 touchdowns, adding 32 tackles and 2.5 sacks defensively.

Rifle junior Ethan Mackley earned Honorable Mention accolades, pairing with Warfel up front to produce a dominant ground game while adding 41 tackles and 3.0 sacks last season.

Basalt saw three players earn Second Team All-State honors as 2A Western Slope League Lineman of the Year Jake Reuss, senior running back Jake Reardon, and senior quarterback Trevor Reuss earned second team accolades.

The Longhorns also saw senior lineman Goskany Luquin earn honorable mention accolades.

The Coal Ridge Titans landed junior Damian Spell on the honorable mention team after Spell switched from lineman to fullback midway through the season for the Titans and rushed for 272 yards and 3 touchdowns.

In 2A, the Grand Valley Cardinals saw senior tight end and defensive end Taylor Clark and senior running back and linebacker Jonathan Pena earn All-State honorable mention accolades.

Clark hauled in 19 passes for 216 yards and 3 touchdowns, adding 53 tackles and 2.0 sacks. Pena rushed for 887 yards and 6 touchdowns while adding 13 receptions for 77 yards and 2 touchdowns.