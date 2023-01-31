Area high school wrestlers compete at Grand Valley 8 Duals

Three Garfield County high school boys wrestling teams, including the host Grand Valley Cardinals, Glenwood Springs and Coal Ridge, competed in last Saturday’s Grand Valley Great 8 Duals in Parachute.

Team scores in the scramble-format tournament were: Glenwood Springs 30, Coal Ridge 24; Florence 66, Glenwood 7; Coal Ridge 30, Glenwood 20; Moffat County 54, Glenwood 16; Rangely 36, Glenwood 30; Florence 69, Coal Ridge 3; Grand Valley 42, Coal Ridge 27; Moffat County 58, Coal Ridge 18; Grand Valley 48, Rangely 24; Meeker 63, Grand Valley 18; Hayden 40, Grand Valley 24; and Grand Valley 50, Rangely 18.

Notable individual records by weight class (wins/losses):

113 pounds — Jessie Richel, Coal Ridge, 3-2

120 pounds — Teagan Jacobs, Grand Valley, 4-1; Jairo Echavarria, Glenwood Springs, 4-1

126 pounds — Jaysen Skeen, Grand Valley, 5-0; Ian Pierce, Coal Ridge, 4-1

132 pounds — Isaac Lepe, Glenwood Springs, 3-0; Cooper Thurmon, Coal Ridge, 3-2; Clancy Swindell, Grand Valley, 2-3

138 pounds — Leobardo Meraz, Glenwood Springs, 3-1; Pierce Ruechel, Coal Ridge, 2-2; Norah Carbajal, Grand Valley, 2-3.

144 pounds — Clayton Rossi, Coal Ridge, 3-2; Phillip Hoyt, Grand Valley, 1-4

150 pounds — Austin Price, Coal Ridge, 2-0; Mason Schoepner, Grand Valley, 4-1

157 pounds — Brandon Short, Coal Ridge, 4-1; Dominic Mendoza, Grand Valley, 3-2

165 pounds — Jordan Cedeno, Grand Valley, 4-1; Nicholas McMaster, Glenwood Springs, 3-2

175 pounds — Aiden Strauss, Grand Valley, 3-2

190 pounds — Sione Clegg, Grand Valley, 3-2

215 pounds — Kodiak Kellogg, 5-0

285 pounds — Richard Terrazas, Grand Valley, 1-4

Rifle wrestles at Duff Seaney Invite

Rifle High School wrestlers were at the Duff Seaney Invitational in Canon City on Saturday.

Wresting for first place in the 165-pound class, Rifle’s Isaac Valencia fell to Falcon’s Joseph Lavato Blake in 5:34. Valencia won his quarterfinal match by fall in 4:25 over Anthony Caldera of Liberty, and his semifinal match by fall in 5:31 over Conner McCardell of Canon City.