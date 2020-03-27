Area prep winter sports athletes earn CHSAA All-State mentions

The state high school basketball tournaments may have been cut short due to the coronavirus outbreak in Colorado, but All-State teams were announced this week and several local athletes’ names are on the list.

In the Class 4A boys selections, Glenwood Springs seniors John Iuele and Mitchell Burt both garnered honorable mention by the Colorado High School Activities Association.

Burt and Iuele led the Demons in scoring, averaging 12.5 and 13.7 points per game, respectively. Burt was also named 4A Western Slope League Player of the Year earlier this month, after Glenwood went 12-0 to win league and finished 22-4 on the season, including a run to the Great 8 in the state tournament.

Joining the two Glenwood players on the state honorable mention list was Rifle High School senior Trey Lujan, who led the Bears with 17.9 points per game this past season.

For the Class 3A boys, Coal Ridge High School senior Austin Gerber was the lone area player to make the honorable mention list. Gerber average 18.9 points per game on 50% field-goal shooting, and was 46% from the 3-point arc.

Making honorable mention for the 4A girls was Glenwood Springs High senior Natalya Taylor, who was the Lady Demons’ scoring leader, shooting 49% and averaging 11.2 points per game. Taylor was the girls 4A WSL Player of the Year this season.

And, for the 3A girls, All-State honorable mention honors went to Roaring Fork junior Maya Lindgren, Grand Valley senior Jordyn Pittman and Coal Ridge junior Taylor Wiescamp. The trio averaged 12.8, 8.1 and 13.5 points per game, respectively, this past season.

The basketball honorees joined several other area winter sports athletes who were previously announced among the All-State selections. They include:

Girls Swimming/Diving — Glenwood Springs junior Abbie Scruton (first team), junior Libby Claassen (second team), and senior Juliet McGill (second team)

Boys Hockey — Glenwood senior Colter Strautman (second team)

Wrestling — Glenwood Springs senior Amos Wilson (182), and Basalt senior Ernesto Lopez (285), both honorable mention.

