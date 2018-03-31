Area track athletes compete at different venues

Garfield County high school track and field athletes competed at multiple venues this weekend, including several Coal Ridge High School athletes who doubled up at Meeker on Friday and Cedaredge on Saturday.

The Rifle boys won the Meeker Invitational on Friday with 122 points, while Coal Ridge was second with 111. For the girls, Rifle was second with 129 points and Coal Ridge third with 110.

Winning performances for the boys were turned in by Coal Ridge senior Ezequiel Contreres, taking first in the 100 meters with a time of 11.84 seconds. Rifle junior Joel Lopez was second in the event in 11.84 seconds, and Contreras was also second in the 200 in 24.15 seconds.

Other first-place finishers for local competitors at the Meeker meet included: Lopez, Rifle, 110-meter hurdles, 43.87 seconds; Rifle 4×100 relay, 46.46 seconds; Rifle 4×800 relay, 9:47.07; Billet Porter, Coal Ridge, triple jump, 40-10.5; Jacx Powers, Coal Ridge, discus, 133-08.

For the girls, Rifle senior Sarah Wagler scored topped the podium in three events, winning the 800 (2:28.43), the 1,600 (5:30.68), and the 3,200 (12:16.02).

Rifle junior Ashley Manera also won the pole vault with a vault of 8-03.

At the Cedaredge Invitational on Saturday, the Coal Ridge girls were second as a team with 95 points, and the boys were third with 96 points.

Breaking the tape at the Saturday meet was Coal Ridge senior Dylan Allen in the 110 hurdles, 16.22; and the Titans' 4×100 and 4×200 relay teams.

Porter also won the triple jump, 40-10.75; and Connor Detlefsen won the high jump, 6-01.

For the girls, Grand Valley sophomore Jordyn Pittman won the 200 in 27.98; and the Coal Ridge 4×100 and 4×200 relay teams took top honors.

At the highly competitive Mickey Dunn Invitational in Grand Junction on Saturday, Roaring Fork senior Jasper Germain won the high jump at 6-2, and teammate Justin Thompson, also a senior, took second in the long jump, 20-10.25, and second in the 110 hurdles with a time of 15.40.