Arenado homers again in Rockies’ 4-1 win over Athletics

DENVER — Nolan Arenado homered for the second time in two games, Carlos Gonzalez doubled three times and the Colorado Rockies beat the Oakland Athletics 4-1 on Saturday night for their 10th win in 12 games.

Antonio Senzatela shook off a first-inning run to pitch effectively into the sixth of a game that was delayed 51 minutes at the start because of a storm cell that was moving through the greater Denver area.

Pat Valaika homered and singled to drive in two runs and Tom Murphy added a run-scoring triple for the Rockies, who beat the A's on successive nights to ensure the victory in the three-game interleague set. Oakland lost back-to-back games for the first time since dropping four straight in mid-June and had its 11-series (10-0-1) unbeaten string snapped.

Senzatela (4-3) allowed one run on five hits in 5 2/3 innings. He struck out six and walked four. Wade Davis got three outs for his 29th save.

Brett Anderson (2-3) allowed four runs on eight hits in losing for the first time in four starts since being reinstated from the 10-day disabled list on July 8. A right shoulder strain kept him on the DL for nearly two months.

Down 1-0 early, the Rockies took command with a pair of runs in the second on Murphy's RBI triple and a run-scoring single by Valaika.

Arenado made it 3-1 in the third when he connected for his NL-leading 27th home run of the season, driving a 3-2 offering from Anderson into the seats above the right-field scoreboard.

Valaika also connected off Anderson for a solo shot in the fourth.

UP NEXT

Athletics: RHP Frankie Montas (5-2, 3.54 ERA) will face Colorado for the first time in his career Sunday. He has gone 2-0 with a 1.42 ERA in two previous interleague starts this season.

Rockies: RHP German Marquez (8-8, 5.00 ERA) was reinstated Friday from the paternity list and is set to make his 21st start of the season in Sunday's series finale against the Athletics. He's 3-0 with a 3.24 ERA over his last four starts.