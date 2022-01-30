Aspen hockey beats Glenwood; Demons trounce Air Academy

Glenwood Springs Demons player Jace Joslin puts a body on an Air Academy defender at home on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022.

The Glenwood Springs hockey team lost a crucial conference game Saturday to the visiting Aspen Skiers, 3-2, but earned a big win, 7-1, over Air Academy in a nonleague game Friday at home.

On Saturday, Aspen led 1-0 behind a goal from George Morrison early in the first period before Glenwood senior Cooper Luetke tied it barely 30 seconds later. The Demons assist came from freshman Brayden Dacuma.

Bo Melton then gave the Skiers the lead back at 2-1 in the final minutes of the period.

Aspen’s Nic Pevny scored on a power play midway through the second period to make it 3-1 and Glenwood could only get one of those goals back, when sophomore Jacob Barlow scored a touch over four minutes into the third period, also assisted by Dacuma.

The Demons finished 0 for 5 on power plays, while the Skiers were 1 for 7.

Glenwood Springs dropped to 4-9 overall and 1-6 in the 4A Mountain League. The Demons host No. 9 Summit on Wednesday at the Community Center rink.

With the win, Aspen improved to 5-5-1 overall this season. The Skiers, who are ranked No. 6 in Class 4A at the moment, next host No. 3 Battle Mountain on Friday.

Demons goaltender Mark Senn keeps close watch on the puck against Air Academy at home on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022.

Glenwood 7, Air Academy 1

It was all Demons in the nonleague matchup with Kadets on Friday evening, as the home team took a 4-1 lead after the first period and didn’t relinquish another goal the remainder of the game.

Junior Avner Mangeot and Dacuma each had two goals for the Demons. Also finding the net were seniors Ross Barlow and Aiden Senn and sophomore Ian Cole, according to stats posted to Maxpreps Colorado.

Assists came from senior Matthew Roggie, sophomores Teag Renzi, Jace Joslin and Logan Bangert, juniors Riot Vigil and Kaleb Holm, plus Aiden Senn and Ross Barlow.

Sophomore goalie Marek Senn recorded 25 saves.

Demons player Jacob Barlow takes a face-off against Air Academy at home on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022.

Demons captain Aiden Senn sends a puck near the crossbar against Air Academy at home on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022.

Demons captain Ross Barlow stick handles the puck into the offensive zone against Air Academy at home on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022.

