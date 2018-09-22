Barth, Johnson place 8th and 9th at Rim Rock Farm high school Cross Country Classic

Making the long trip to Lawrence, Kansas for Saturday's Rim Rock Farm High School Cross Country Classic on the campus of Kansas University, the Glenwood Springs Demons boys cross country team saw senior Henry Barth record an 8th-place finish, clocking a time of 15 minutes, 44 seconds, helping Glenwood place 32nd out of 41 teams in a race that had 292 runners.

Along with Barth, senior Gavin Harden had a great day for the Demon boys, finishing 17th with a time of 16:05.30. Sophomore Williams Berkheimer placed 220th on the day with a time 17:55, while freshman Quinn MacPherson placed 242nd with a time of 18:15.10.

Sophomore Dalton Deter placed 246th (18:46.20), while sophomore Alec Nykerk (20:04) and sophomore Owen Mangeot (20:23) placed 287th and 289th on the day.

For the Glenwood girls, freshman Ella Johnson continued her torrid pace this season for the Demons, placing 9th in the girls race with a time of 18:49.50, leading Glenwood's girls to a 29th place finish out of 32 teams with 230 runners.

Freshman Elle MacPherson placed 144th for the Demons with a time of 21:10.50, while freshman Alexa Helms placed 187th with a time of 21:46. Freshman Maria Carlson placed 202nd with a time of 22:12.40, while senior Emily Worline (214th, 22:31.10) and freshman Ava Hillbrand (223rd, 23:39.20) rounded out the day for the Demons.

SOFTBALL

Game One: Basalt 10, Rifle 0

Game Two: Rifle 9, Basalt 8

Hosting the Basalt Longhorns Saturday morning at Taugenbaugh Field in Rifle, the Bears softball team split the non-league doubleheader with the visiting Longhorns, dropping Game One 10-0, before bouncing back to win Game Two 9-8.

In Game One, Basalt's Zoe Vosick went 2-for-3 with a grand slam in the 2nd inning, while junior Delaney Phillips went 2-for-3 in the loss for Rifle.

Game Two was a different story for the Bears. Rifle worked out of a 1st and 3rd, no outs situation in the top of the 7th inning, picking off a runner at third on a first-and-third steal play for the first out. The Bears then recorded an out at home, before then getting a comeback to the pitcher, keeping the game tied, setting up senior Amanda Green's heroics. The Rifle senior drove in the game-winning run on a fielder's choice to shortstop. The throw from shortstop didn't reach home plate in time as sophomore Abigail Bonuales raced home from third, giving the Bears the 9-8 win.

In the win, senior Kaitlyn Harris had 2 doubles, 2 runs scored, and 2 runs batted in. Phillips had 3 hits, 3 stolen bases and a run scored.

Senior Shaeley Arneson had a 2-run single to tie the game in the sixth, while Zoey Loya had a single, 2 walks, and 2 RBIs. Hannah Bodrogi had a single and 2 RBI's in the win.

VOLLEYBALL

Steamboat Springs 3, Rifle 0

Taking on the Steamboat Springs Sailors Saturday afternoon in Rifle, the Bears volleyball team dropped three straight sets on the day, giving the sweep to the Sailors by scores of 13-25, 12-25, and 20-25.

Without senior Maddie Wolf, the Bears turned to freshman Sage Allen on the outside offensively in the match. Allen recorded 3 kills in her first varsity action, while Kyla Gray led the team with 6 kills and 3 blocks.

Setter Nikala Fitzsimmons dished out 19 assists in the loss, while Maddy Valencia stood out defensively for the Bears, recording 19 digs.

Rifle (1-11) travels to Eagle Valley Thursday for a matchup with the Devils.

Montrose 3, Glenwood Springs 0

On the road Saturday afternoon without 3 key starters, the Glenwood Springs Demons volleyball team was swept by the Montrose Indians, giving Glenwood its 7th loss of the season.

No scores or stats were available at the time of press. Glenwood (5-7) hosts Summit Tuesday night inside Chavez-Spencer Gymnasium at 6:30 p.m.

Grand Valley 3, Olathe 0

In its Homecoming match inside 'The Nest' at Grand Valley High School, the Cardinals volleyball team rolled to a sweep over the visiting Olathe Pirates.

No scores or stats were available at the time of press. Grand Valley (5-6) travels to Carbondale for a 3A Western Slope League matchup with the Roaring Fork Rams.

BOYS SOCCER

Grand Valley 6, Moffat County 3

Hosting the Moffat County Bulldogs Saturday morning in Parachute, the Grand Valley Cardinals boys soccer team rolled to a 6-3 win over the Bulldogs.

Emilio Garcia scored 2 goals for the Cardinals in the win, while Cristian Barragan scored 1 goal on a beautiful header off a corner Miguel Rojas.

Rojas scored one goal of his own, another nice header on a cross Rodrigo Vargas, while Hector Arzate scored one goal in the win. Vargas added one goal in the win.

Grand Valley (2-5) travels to Delta Tuesday for a showdown with the Panthers.