Basalt football season comes to an end with 41-7 loss at Eaton in 2A state quarterfinals
The Aspen Times
The Basalt High School football season came to an end on Saturday with a 41-7 loss at Eaton in the quarterfinals of the Class 2A state playoffs.
The No. 2-seeded Reds, the two-time defending state champion, jumped all over the No. 7-seeded Longhorns from the start. Eaton led 7-0 less than two minutes into the game and never looked back, taking a 28-0 lead into the second quarter.
The Reds made it 41-0 with still 8:21 to play in the second quarter, meaning there was a running clock the remainder of the contest.
Basalt’s lone score came in the third quarter via a 4-yard touchdown run by senior Cooper Crawford that proved to be the only points of the second half for either team.
BHS finishes the season 10-1 overall. The Longhorns had arguably their best regular season in school history, going a perfect 9-0, and then beat No. 15 seed Woodland Park in the first round of the playoffs last weekend, 45-24.
Eaton, now 10-1 overall and winners of 10 straight, advances to next week’s 2A semifinals to face No. 11 seed Montezuma-Cortez, a 14-0 winner over No. 14 Rifle on Saturday. The other semifinal will be between No. 1 Delta and No. 4 The Classical Academy.
