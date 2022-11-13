Basalt football season comes to an end with 41-7 loss at Eaton in 2A state quarterfinals

Basalt High School quarterback Kade Schneider readies to take the snap against Woodland Park on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, on the BHS field.

Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

The Basalt High School football season came to an end on Saturday with a 41-7 loss at Eaton in the quarterfinals of the Class 2A state playoffs.

The No. 2-seeded Reds, the two-time defending state champion, jumped all over the No. 7-seeded Longhorns from the start. Eaton led 7-0 less than two minutes into the game and never looked back, taking a 28-0 lead into the second quarter.

The Reds made it 41-0 with still 8:21 to play in the second quarter, meaning there was a running clock the remainder of the contest.

Basalt’s lone score came in the third quarter via a 4-yard touchdown run by senior Cooper Crawford that proved to be the only points of the second half for either team.

BHS finishes the season 10-1 overall. The Longhorns had arguably their best regular season in school history, going a perfect 9-0, and then beat No. 15 seed Woodland Park in the first round of the playoffs last weekend, 45-24.

Eaton, now 10-1 overall and winners of 10 straight, advances to next week’s 2A semifinals to face No. 11 seed Montezuma-Cortez, a 14-0 winner over No. 14 Rifle on Saturday. The other semifinal will be between No. 1 Delta and No. 4 The Classical Academy.

