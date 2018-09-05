Basalt golf places 4th at Yampa Valley

Competing at the Yampa Valley invitational Wednesday morning in Craig, the Basalt Longhorns' boys golf team placed fourth overall out of 14 teams, while the Rifle Bears placed 10th, and the Coal Ridge Titans placed 12th on the day.

Aspen won the team portion of the tournament with a team score of 210, while Montrose placed second with a score of 213. Fruita Monument rounded out the top 3 with a team score of 227. Basalt shot a 242, while Rifle shot a 264. Coal Ridge finished with a team score of 275.

For Basalt, Tyler Sims led the way with a round of 78, while Tyler Dollahan shot a round of 81. Holden Kleager shot a round of 83, while Kyle Murray (84) and Blake Exelbert (85) capped off a strong day for Basalt.

Rifle's Wolfgang Smith led the Bears with a round of 87, while Cannon Wall shot an 88 on the day. Jackson Davis finished with a round of 89, while Kaleb Pressler (94) and Broc Caldwell (97) finished well for the Bears.

For Coal Ridge, Ryan Kotz had a great day on the links, shooting a round of 80. Austin Gerber carded a round of 90 for the Titans, while Lance Fullenwider (105), Myles Galbraith (109) and Bobby McPherson (128) closed out the day for the Titans.