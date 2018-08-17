Basalt golf places second at Skiers Invitational

Basalt senior Holden Kleager followed up a career-best round of 71 (-1) and a second-place finish at Gypsum Creek Wednesday morning by placing tied for fifth at the Skiers Invitational Friday morning in Aspen, shooting a round of 76 (+5), helping the Longhorns place second as a team with a score of 248 (+35) on the day, finishing 34 strokes behind the Aspen Skiers.

Along with Kleager, Basalt's Tyler Sims tied for 11th with a round of 84 (+13), while Blake Exelbert (tied-18th, 88, +17) and Rocket Perrin (tied-18th, 88, +17) rounded out the day for the Longhorns.

Aspen's Jack Pevny (70, -1) won the tournament for the Skiers, while teammate Dominic Lanese IV (70, E) finished second. Jack Huges (73, +2) and Colter Zwieg (75, +4) added top four finishes as the Skiers swept the podium.

For Coal Ridge, Austin Gerber shot a 90 (+19), placing tied for 21st, while Myles Galbraith shot a 96 (+25), finishing tied for 29th.

Lance Fullenwider (98, +31) and Ryan Kotz (105, +34) rounded out the day for the Titans.