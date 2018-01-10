Bears top Cowboys behind four pins
January 10, 2018
Hosting the Meeker Cowboys on Wednesday night inside Jack Smith Gymnasium at Rifle High School, the Rifle Bears' wrestling team rolled to a 48-30 win over the Cowboys, thanks to four wins by fall and another four forfeit wins following a strong performance last weekend at the Eagle Valley Invite.
Against the Cowboys, Jared Henderson, Alejandro Robles, Justin Henderson and Gustavo Gonzalez picked up forfeit wins for the Bears to take a quick 24-0 lead before Meeker's Charles Curry picked up a forfeit win for the Cowboys to get on the board at 24-6, marking the start of matches between the two schools.
Following the run of forfeits to start the night, Rifle's Cauy Smith squared off with Meeker's Jacob Pelloni in the 126-pound match. Smith rolled to a 6-2 decision win, leading to teammate Conrad Demann pinning Meeker's Cooper Main in the 132-pound match in just 3:23 to stake the Bears to a 33-6 lead.
Meeker's Tannen Kennedy then responded with a fall win for the Cowboys at 138 at the 3:51 mark to make it 33-12 Bears before Meeker's Tevin Pelloni picked up a forfeit win in the 145-pound match to make it 33-18 Rifle.
Rifle senior Brian De La Rosa righted the ship for the Bears in the 152-pound match, pinning Meeker's man in just 1:13 before Meeker ripped off two straight forfeit wins in the 160- and 170-pound matches.
Nursing a 39-30 lead over the Cowboys, Rifle closed out the match strong as Pedro Guardado picked up a 9-5 decision win in the 182-pound match before Pedro Carreon pinned Meeker's Ridge Williams in just 1:30 of the 195-pound match, closing out the 48-30 win for Rifle at home.