Bears top Cowboys behind four pins

Hosting the Meeker Cowboys on Wednesday night inside Jack Smith Gymnasium at Rifle High School, the Rifle Bears' wrestling team rolled to a 48-30 win over the Cowboys, thanks to four wins by fall and another four forfeit wins following a strong performance last weekend at the Eagle Valley Invite.

Against the Cowboys, Jared Henderson, Alejandro Robles, Justin Henderson and Gustavo Gonzalez picked up forfeit wins for the Bears to take a quick 24-0 lead before Meeker's Charles Curry picked up a forfeit win for the Cowboys to get on the board at 24-6, marking the start of matches between the two schools.

Following the run of forfeits to start the night, Rifle's Cauy Smith squared off with Meeker's Jacob Pelloni in the 126-pound match. Smith rolled to a 6-2 decision win, leading to teammate Conrad Demann pinning Meeker's Cooper Main in the 132-pound match in just 3:23 to stake the Bears to a 33-6 lead.

Meeker's Tannen Kennedy then responded with a fall win for the Cowboys at 138 at the 3:51 mark to make it 33-12 Bears before Meeker's Tevin Pelloni picked up a forfeit win in the 145-pound match to make it 33-18 Rifle.

Rifle senior Brian De La Rosa righted the ship for the Bears in the 152-pound match, pinning Meeker's man in just 1:13 before Meeker ripped off two straight forfeit wins in the 160- and 170-pound matches.

Nursing a 39-30 lead over the Cowboys, Rifle closed out the match strong as Pedro Guardado picked up a 9-5 decision win in the 182-pound match before Pedro Carreon pinned Meeker's Ridge Williams in just 1:30 of the 195-pound match, closing out the 48-30 win for Rifle at home.