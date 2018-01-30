Bears wrangle Longhorns on the mat at home

Hosting the Basalt Longhorns Tuesday night inside Jack Smith Gymnasium, the Rifle Bears wrestling team rolled to an impressive 58-12 win in local wrestling action at Rifle High School.

All but one match actually wrestled on the night ended in falls, with Rifle recording six of the seven fall wins on the night.

Following double forfeits at 160 and 170 pounds to start the night, Rifle's Pedro Guardado squared off with Basalt Jose Castorena in the 182-pound match. Guardado quickly discarded Castorena in just 2:46, giving the Bears an early lead in the match between the two local schools.

Building off of Guardado's fall win, Rifle's Jared Henderson claimed a forfeit win in the 195-pound match. At 220 pounds, Rifle's Pedro Carreon kept the ball rolling for the Bears, recording a fall win over Basalt's William Rivera in just 1:42.

Basalt's Oswaldo Morales got the Longhorns on the board with a fall win over Rifle's Alejandro Robles in the 285-pound match at 4:49, but Rifle's Justin Henderson quickly got the Bears back on track with a fall win in the 106-pound match over Basalt's Eithan Tomaskovich at 3:48.

Gustavo Gonzalez then recorded a quick fall win over Basalt's Fisher Mitchell in the 113-pound match in just one minute.

Basalt's Miles Heck stopped the Rifle onslaught briefly with a forfeit win for the Longhorns in the 120-pound match.

Rifle's Cauy Smith recorded a fall win over Basalt's Zach Pagan in the 126-pound match in 5:13, leading to the 132-pound match in which Rifle's Conrad Demann and Basalt's Ruben Samuelson wrestled the lone full match of the night, with Demann claiming an 8-0 major decision win for the Bears.

Rifle's Colt Rohrig followed up Demann's win with a forfeit win in the 138-pound weight class before Rifle's Taylor Flynn added a forfeit win of his own at 145 pounds.

Capping off the match, Rifle's Brian De La Rosa pinned Basalt's Ryan Borchelt in the 152-pound match at 2:51, giving the Bears the big win over the Longhorns.