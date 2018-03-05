Blanc to be inducted into CHSCA Hall of Fame

1966 Glenwood Springs High School graduate Albert Blanc will be inducted into the Colorado High School Coaches Association Hall of Fame on Saturday, March 24, at the Radisson Hotel in Denver.

Blanc, who was an all-state guard for Coach Bob Chavez and the Demons during his playing career from 1964-1966, also served as an assistant coach to Chavez for one season in 1976. Blanc played basketball collegiately for the Western State College Mountaineers.

Blanc's head coaching career spanned four decades, and included stops at Delta, Falcon, Swink, Pueblo East, Discovery Canyon and Crowley County. Blanc's 1996 Swink team captured the class 2A state basketball title. Blanc currently ranks fourth on the all-time Colorado coaching victories list behind Dick Katte (Denver Christian), Rudy Carey (Denver East) and Ken Shaw (Regis Jesuit).

"This honor is not at all about me. I never scored one single basket for any team I coached," said Blanc, via telephone interview. "This is about all the great kids I was lucky enough to be around in my career. It's been a lot of fun."

Currently retired, though not ruling out a return to the sidelines in the future, Blanc and his wife, Rifle native Becky Thron, currently reside in Colorado Springs.

Tickets for the March 24 event can be purchased at the CHSCA website.