Boateng’s late goal lifts Rapids over Earthquakes 2-1

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Nana Boateng scored his first MLS goal in the 93rd minute to help the Colorado Rapids beat the 10-man San Jose Earthquakes 2-1 on Saturday night.

Boateng took Edgar Castillo's short pass and found some room in the penalty area before cutting back a shot that skipped though two San Jose defenders and outside the reach of the goalkeeper.

Shea Salinas was sent off in the 88th minute for throwing a reactive elbow that hit Dillon Serna in the face. Serna was given a yellow card for the instigating foul against Salinas.

Tommy Smith opened the scoring for Colorado (6-12-5) in the 24th minute, heading home Kellyn Acosta's cross that was played in after a short corner.

Magnus Eriksson converted a penalty for San Jose (3-13-7) in the 58th minute to level it at 1. Guram Kashia drew the penalty against Kortne Ford.