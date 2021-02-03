Boys basketball: Intensity fuels Summit over Glenwood, 59-44
Summit High School varsity boys basketball improved to 1-1 on the season and Glenwood Springs fell to 1-2 with a 59-44 loss to the Tigers on the road Tuesday night.
The Tigers controlled the game with solid ball handling, control of possession and paint touches as they raced out to a 32-25 halftime lead, and ran away from the visiting Demons with a 17-8 fourth quarter.
Check out the replay of the Summit Daily’s Facebook Live broadcast of the game below.
