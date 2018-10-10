Carbondale’s Fotion wins America’s Strongest Master title

Carbondale's Steven Fotion defended his America's Strongest Master 2017 title, winning America's Strongest Master title at the 2018 Mr. Olympia competition in Las Vegas in September.

His training, perseverance, and determination qualified him for a chance to defend this title at the 2018 Mr. Olympia in Las Vegas.

Fotion and his family drove toLas Vegas for the two-day competition, Sept. 14-16 at the Las Vegas convention center, where Fotion defended his title of America's Strongest Master. The events included a 490-pound Axel Deadlift, 650-pound Super Yolk Carry, 240-pound Stone of Steel, 225-pound Log Press, and a 250-pound Farmers Carry. Fotion, the owner of Fotion's Clubhouse Gym, placed first in three events, and second place in two events, good enough for the overall win of America's Strongest Master title.

The win gives Fotion the highly-coveted invite to compete at The Arnold Classic in Columbus, Ohio in March 2019.