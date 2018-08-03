Carbondale’s PRO TKD wins 51 medals at U.S. Open

The 2018 US Open Taekwondo Hanmadang Championships were held last weekend at the World Arena in Colorado Springs. A 20-member team from Carbondale captured 51 medals: 21 gold, 16 silver and 14 bronze.

PRO TKD won in Archery, Knife Throwing, Power Breaking, High-jump Breaking, Creative Weapons and Creative Forms. PRO TKD Demonstration Team also finished a strong fifth in the nation as well. Local champions ranged from ages 7 to 63.

This year was the 10th anniversary and in celebration, 529 Educational Scholarship money was awarded to 44 division winners. Fifteen thousand dollars was awarded in total. PRO TKD Master instructor and U.S. Open Executive Director Doug Fuechsel said that this was a good start but future U.S. Open Hanmadangs will be awarding hundreds of thousands of dollars in educational scholarships and television coverage.

This year's championships also included large teams from Korea and China. Local Carbondale athletes for the first time competed against China.

"It's one thing to look down the line to see who you are competing with and see Texas or New York, but China adds a whole new level," Feuschel said.

Many of the team members used this competition as a warm up to sharpen their presentation for this year's annual Black Belt Test held Friday, Aug. 10 at 5:30 p.m. at the PRO TKD Center in Carbondale's City Market Plaza. The public is welcome to attend and support these hard working martial artists.