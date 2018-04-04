CHSAA implements ArbiterAthlete

ArbiterSports and Colorado High School Activities Association jointly announced on Tuesday that the two organizations have signed an exclusive statewide agreement with a key component being the implementation of ArbiterAthlete across all 355 CHSAA member high schools.

The adoption of this technology solution will improve the compliance and eligibility tracking process for athletes who sign up for athletic/activity programs in the state and provide real-time access to the information athletic directors, administrators, coaches and parents need.

"This agreement will deliver actionable benefits to every stakeholder across our state," said CHSAA commissioner Rhonda Blanford-Green. "The CHSAA has seen an increase in turnover in athletic administration, and this partnership will allow us to provide resources and support to simplify the CHSAA eligibility process.

"It will be a win-win for both organizations but more importantly, the school communities we serve."

The implementation of ArbiterAthlete across the state will improve the ease and efficiency with which high schools interact with each other and with the CHSAA.

"CHSAA saw the need to enhance its operations so it could continue to support its member high schools in a streamlined way," said ArbiterSports President and CEO Jeff Triplette. "Not only does compliance become more automatic, but the school administrators can save time and paperwork, and spend more quality time with student athletes and their athletics programs."

In addition to efficiency improvements, the ArbiterAthlete solution will help Colorado stay in compliance with the latest FERPA (Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act) and HIPAA (Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act) guidelines across the entire state.

"We are excited about the endless opportunities afforded to our association through this partnership to elevate our practices and educational outreach," added Blanford-Green.

ArbiterAthlete is an athlete pre-participation and registration product made possible through a joint venture between PlanetHS of Jacksonville, Fla., and ArbiterSports.